Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

The illustration exhibition, futurelog, at d/art gallery showcases over 200 limited edition glicee prints by Japanese artist Range Murata. Over the last three decades, Murata has built an extensive portfolio working across game design, animation and industrial design. He is credited for developing a number of characters for the 90’s video game series Power Instinct, and was involved in numerous animation productions including Blue Submarine 6 and Last Exile. Murata currently works as an independent illustrator while teaching character design at Kyoto Seika University. His drawing style reveals his love for dieselpunk, a retro-futuristic style inspired by the second industrial revolution, which focused on diesel-based technology during the interwar period and throughout the 1950’s. In his work, creative diesel punk clothing and imaginative objects are defining features of his nostalgic imaginations of the future. Murata’s new book, futurelog, is available for sale at the gallery, and two book signing events are scheduled on May 12 and May 13. During the exhibition, a roundtable will be held with Murata and Taiwanese illustrators VOFAN, Blaze Wu, PAPARAYA, Pump and KCN. Contact the gallery for the confirmed time.

■ d/art Taipei, 2F, 14 Wuchang St, Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段14號2F), tel: (02) 2383-0060. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 10pm

■ Until June 3

The Shape of Taiwanese Living, currently on view at the Taiwan Design Museum, is a survey of daily items that have shaped modern Taiwan. Fifty local designers and brands were invited to showcase their designs, which include kitchen appliances, furniture, domestic accessories and vehicles. New and old designs are placed next to each other to show the evolution of their form, material and functionality. “What is our connection with these objects and what drives their evolution? Is it driven by the survival of the fittest, artificial fabrication or the nature of objects to be transformed throughout time?” according to the museum’s press release. Exhibition highlights include a 50th anniversary special edition, Tatung rice cooker, by award-winning designer Hsieh Jung-ya (謝榮雅); the chic rice cooker is styled with a matte gray body and a gold lid that symbolizes an auspicious marriage. The newest smart scooter by electronic motorcycle manufacturer, Gogoro, the Gogoro 2, features a new security system and double seat space. Pili Wu Design Studio’s Plastic Ceramic is a set of white ceramic table wear inspired by the disposable bowls and plates commonly used in Taiwanese traditional street banquets.

■ Taiwan Design Museum (台灣設計館), 133 Guangfu S St, Taipei City (台北市光復南路133號), tel: (02) 2745-8199 X 382. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9:30am to 5:30pm

■ Until Aug. 5

Chu Wei-bor (朱為白) and Wu Hao (吳昊) are two Nanking-born painters who played a significant role in modern Taiwanese art. After immigrating to Taiwan with their families in the 1940’s, both became actively involved in the Ton Fan Group (東方畫會), an association of painters founded by the students of master artist Lee Chun-shan (李仲生). Wu was one of the founding members of the group and enjoyed a six-decade career working in oil painting and printmaking. He is known for creating vibrant images of landscape, flowers and figures with a refreshing air of simplicity. Chu also enjoyed an extensive career experimenting with a variety of mediums and cultivating a distinct woodprint style characterized by bold strokes, strong color contrasts and an ongoing interest in portraying rural life. A selection of works by the two artists are on display at Taichung’s Moon Gallery. Stories of Time highlights their artistic expressions of daily life inspired by childhood memories of China and Taiwan. Wu’s Tulips depicts a vivacious batch of flowers with quivering lines and an energetic drawing style that almost gives an illusion of lively motion. Chu’s Performer and Flour Miniature is a black and white wood print of a craftsman interacting with his stand of flour dolls.