Ian’s Table: The wise herb

By Ian Bartholomew / Contributing reporter

“Are you going to Scarborough Fair? Parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme.” So the words of the English ballad Scarborough Fair go. And these herbs have indeed been a staple of European culinary and pharmacological tradition for many centuries, reputed to have important health-giving benefits. While parsley, rosemary and thyme remain major players, on the culinary scene at least, sage’s reputation has taken a bit of a beating, and it does not appear in recipes with anywhere near the same regularity as its three other companion herbs from Scarborough Fair.

Part of this decline, certainly in regard to English cooking, might be a result of a damning condemnation delivered by Elizabeth David, one of the deities of English cooking, in her book Summer Cooking, first published in 1955.

David suggested that it “deadens the food with its musty, dried blood scent,” adding that it was “altogether too blatant and used far too much.” This may be a reference to that staple of mid-20th-century English cooking, sage and onions, which I recall from my childhood for the stuffing of turkeys. It was an unfortunate introduction and the mustiness remains a persistent scent memory, something akin to winter clothes taken out from mothballs after years of neglect.

In this context, the negative reaction to sage is understandable, but it is nevertheless entirely unwarranted. Fresh sage can smell wonderful, but as with parsley and thyme, it does not shine in its dried form. It is fairly simple to grow, and thrives even in a window box if you take care to keep the soil well drained. There is no reason to resort to dried leaves or powder when preparing a dish with sage.

MINT RELATIVE

Sage is a member of the mint family and like mint, it needs to be used with care as its flavor is strong and can be overbearing. It is native to the Mediterranean region but has found its way to many places around the world, a propagation aided by its once almost mythical power as a cure-all. There are records of sage being used in ancient Egypt as a fertility drug, and the Greek physician Dioscorides in the first century AD prescribed it to staunch bleeding wounds, and to clean ulcers and sores. Its use as a remedy for coughs and sore throats also dates back to this time. Sage tea, like mint tea, has long been regarded as a regular daily tonic for healthful living.

But sage tea and other such decoctions are just too much of a good thing. Elizabeth David’s comments about sage being “too blatant” are also easily traced back to this pungent and pervasive aroma, but used in moderation, particularly as a base note with rich meats such as pork or goose, it can be really wonderful.

OFFAL ASSOCIATIONS

Sage may have also fallen foul of the mainstream due to its close association with offal, as it was once often used in the preparation of pig’s liver or lamb’s brains. Such dishes have been out of favor for many decades but are gradually coming back due to the efforts of celebrity chefs such as Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Fergus Henderson and the whole philosophy of nose-to-tail eating.

So perhaps sage is set for a big comeback. For those making a tentative step both towards sage and offal, nothing is simpler than dusting pig’s liver in seasoned flour and minced sage and giving it a quick saute in butter. The sage helps balance the richness of the meat and makes for a perfect hot snack served on buttered toast.