Taiwan in Time: The reformer’s visit

By Han Cheung / Staff Reporter

March 26 to April 1

When Lin Hsien-tang (林獻堂) ran into Liang Qichao (梁啟超) in Japan in 1907, he had a burning question for the influential Chinese scholar and reformist: Where should Taiwan go from here?

A wealthy intellectual from the prominent Wufeng Lin family (霧峰林家), Lin would later become a leading figure in Taiwan’s nonviolent anti-Japanese colonialism movement, which aimed to foster Taiwanese nationalism and attain self-rule. But back then, he was a 26-year-old running the family business and serving as local official, living a privileged life but unhappy about his people and country being exploited by foreigners.

Liang, on the other hand, was in exile in Japan after a failed reformist movement in the Qing Empire. Although the two couldn’t understand each other (Lin only spoke Hoklo, also known as Taiwanese), the two had a lively conversation through writing.

Liang told Lin, “China will not have the power to help you in the next 30 years. Why don’t you emulate the Irish and their struggle against the British?”

He warned Lin against armed rebellion, suggesting that the Irish found more success by winning the sympathy and support of British officials and achieving political representation. That’s exactly what Lin would try to do in the future as the main force behind the push for the Imperial Japanese Diet to form a Taiwan representative assembly.

At the end of the talk, Lin invited Liang to visit Taiwan. Liang arrived four years later on March 28, 1911, spending about two weeks in Taipei and Lin’s hometown of Taichung.

OBSERVING JAPANESE RULE

According to the study, Liang Qichao’s Poetry and Writings During His Visit to Taiwan and Taiwan’s National Movement (梁啟超遊台詩文與台灣民族運動) by Chang Pei-yu (張佩瑜), Liang’s primary purpose was to observe the conditions of Japanese rule in Taiwan, but he also immersed himself in Taiwan’s Han Chinese literary circles, leaving behind a significant body of work that expressed his longing for his motherland as well as reflecting the reality of Taiwan under foreign rule.

“Even though Liang only stayed in Taiwan for two weeks, his influence is significant,” Chang writes. He not only kickstarted the development of Taiwan’s self-rule movement, he inspired Taiwanese to form cultural organizations to explore new ideas and encouraged people to express their discontent for their current situation through literature.

Lin had long been a fan of Liang’s Xinmin Congbao (新民叢報) publication in Japan that espoused “progressive and modern ideas” with “sharp yet touching prose and compelling discussions.” Chang writes that it was very popular among young Taiwanese intellectuals who felt distaste toward foreign rule and shared Liang’s longing for the “motherland.”

By the time Lin met Liang, Taiwan had already gone through several bloody uprisings that were brutally suppressed. While it was the great losses that compelled Taiwanese to turn to moderate means of resistance, Chang writes that Liang’s words had a great impact on Lin and his actions as a resistance leader.

Liang had paid much attention to Taiwan since he was deeply saddened by the 1895 Treaty of Shimonoseki, in which the Qing Empire ceded Taiwan to Japan. In Japan, he would frequently read in local publications how the colonial government had vastly improved Taiwan, which contrasted with what he heard from Lin in 1907.