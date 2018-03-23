Highlight: Celebrating spring with veggie fest

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

The first day of spring in the northern hemisphere, the vernal equinox, when the sun shines directly on the equator and night and day are of nearly equal length, fell on Tuesday. However, it is hard to celebrate spring’s arrival as it should be done — with a day-into-night party — during the work week, which is why the folks at Taiwan World Vegan Organization (世界蔬食組織) and Bull Productions picked tomorrow for their Taipei Veggie Fest 2018 (台北素食生活節).

The festival will feature food vendors showcasing their vegetarian and/or vegan offerings, such as the gelato shop Nice Cream (義式手工草本冰淇淋專賣店), Baby Juice, Runivore and Dino Tacos, arts/crafts stands and an eclectic variety of bands.

The music starts at 3pm with Radio Rose Goossen and the line-up includes Last Minute Latin Band (最後一分鐘的拉丁樂隊), Cosmic Inversion (宇宙倒轉), The Fairies, Brandon Thompson’s Bfour and BABA Abba.

One of the organizers, Sean Scanlan, who has helped put on a wide variety of music and other festivals in Taiwan over the years, said he wanted something different with Veggie Fest.

“I basically want to break through the stereotype that vegetarian and vegan food is lame. After 15 years of doing music festivals I am tired of fighting the BBQ smoke and the grease; I want to show that things can be done differently in a fun way,” he told the Taipei Times. “Many think it’s impossible, but we are trying to change the world one party at a time!”

■ Tomorrow from 2pm to midnight at Tiger Mountain (微遠虎山), 186-1, Lane 221, Fude Street, Taipei City (台北市福德街221巷186-1號)

■ Admission is NT$300 if bought by midnight tonight or NT$400 at the door. Free admission for children under 12; for more information and ticketing, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/taipei-veggie-fest-2018-tickets-44398662595