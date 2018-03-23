Highlight: Taichung bookworms gather for charity

By John Evans / Contributing reporter

Bibliophiles can rejoice as the Charity Book Exchange and Bazaar kicks off tomorrow at noon in Taichung.

In addition to offering used books, CDs and DVDs, the event features live bands and vendors throughout the day.

“It’s not just a typical party. It’s more arts and cultural based,” said Courtney Donovan Smith, an organizer of the event.

Now in its 14 year, the semiannual book exchange is sponsored by the Taichung American Chamber of Commerce. This year, organizers hope to raise upwards of NT$60,000 for charity, with proceeds donated to an area orphanage, the Daniel Poling Home (台中育嬰院).

At NT$50 apiece, thousands of Chinese and English books will be on sale.

The musical lineup starts at 1pm and features nine bands, including Dave Stanley, UkulAlien, Sello & Sarah, PhiloSophia and Mr Bo-Dacious & The BeatZ.

The book sale and the musical performances will take place inside Frog 2 restaurant, while local artists and other vendors will showcase their wares outside. Clothing and health care supplies are some of the products for sale.

Book donations will be accepted up to and throughout the day of the event, said Smith, who added that he’s donated 90 percent of his personal book collection.

Before becoming an organizer, he was just a fan of the event. A truckload of donated books later, Smith decided to get more involved.

It’s all for a good cause, and there are tons of books, he said.

■ Frog 2, 30 Yute Rd, Taichung City (台中市育德路30號); tomorrow from noon to 9pm; admission is free

■ For more information, go to: www.facebook.com/events/227895717781734/