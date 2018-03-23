Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Chen Che (陳澈) is a Taiwanese illustrator, printmaker and bookmaker who explores the connections between people, memory and space in detailed pen and pencil drawings. Her solo exhibition, Dr. Wormhole: Make Do Plan (蟲洞博士: 權宜之計), at Mangasick presents a selection of original drawings and risograph prints from her latest illustration book Dr. Wormhole #5. A make-do plan is an unstoppable machine that knows it will not succeed, says the artist. She takes it as a metaphor for day-to-day life, which continues to carry on like an algorithm. The artist began putting out annual compilations of her drawings five years ago when she was still studying illustration at University of Brighton. She draws inspiration from architecture, fashion and comics, delving into the histories of each field. Chen’s work often incorporates text as symbolic icons in a visual landscape. Her Childhood (她的童年) features a wide-eyed young girl walking an animal-like creature on a trolley in a dark, ominous space. A dialogue bubble next to the creature contains the words “will die” in Chinese, setting up a tone of fear in this introspective scenario. South (南) depicts a woman at a pier resting on a motorcycle; her left hand holds a mobile object while she waits for the arrival of an incoming ship.

■ Mangasick, B1, 2, Alley 10, Ln 244, Roosevelt Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路3段244巷10弄2號B1), tel: (02) 2369-9969. Open Thursdays to Tuesdays from 2pm to 10pm

■ Until April 3

Rebellion of Image (影像的謀反) is a group exhibition of video art that reflects on social issues through multi-channel experimental narratives. The show is prompted by a shared sense of “discontent and doubt of reality,” writes MOCA, Taipei in a press release. In particular, the show is an artistic protest against the imbalance of political power as manifested in global “capital flows, population migration, religion and national power.” While video art, which emerged in the 60s, has traditionally resisted and challenged the concept of narrative, the five artists featured in the show embrace narrative as a tool to engage with specific social incidents and relevant grand narratives. Berlin-based Israeli artist Yael Bartana’s Inferno is a one-channel video installation based on a 2014 replica of the first Temple of Solomon built by a Brazilian neo-Pentecostal group in Sao Paulo. The destruction of the original temple “signaled the diaspora of the Jewish people in the 6th century BC,” writes the artist on her Web site. Through her cinematic film, she hopes to “provide insight into the complex realities of Latin America that have given rise to the temple project.” Ten Thousand Waves by Isaac Julien is a complex installation of nine double-sided projections inspired by the 2004 drowning of Chinese cockle pickers on a flooded sandbank in northwest England. In this work, Julien collaborates with a number of artistic talents — including Chinese video artist Yang Fudong(楊福東) and actress Maggie Cheung (張曼玉) — to create a mixed narrative between contemporary and ancient Chinese culture.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39 Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2552-3721. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until May 6

Featuring sound and light installations, works on canvas, drawings and video works, Turkish-Dutch artist Fahrettin Orenli’s solo exhibition, 3D Sunset — The Soul of the Earth City, is currently on view at Project Fulfill Space. The title of the exhibition implies an immersive, artificial environment that is made to simulate a natural, three-dimensional world. This is an apt description of the reality we live in today, according to the gallery in a press release, we “accept the control of an immense organized system on our perceptible world, driven by socio-economical and political forces.” The show is an extension of Orenli’s 2016 exhibition, High Heels, presented in Israel that delved into social, political and economic factors that shape human civilization. The present show expands on these thematic concerns in the context of Taipei, which he visited briefly on a research trip in 2016. BLIND SEOUL depicts a busy universe of crowds, cityscapes and abstractions of eroded textures encapsulated in a silhouette of a man. 3D Sunset from EU is a painterly print of a cyber cityscape rendered with digital noise and crude pixelated contours.