Off the Beaten Track: Shifen: so much more than a waterfall

By Richard Saunders / Contributing Reporter

The Pingxi Branch Railway Line has been a favorite stomping ground of mine for many years, providing many happy days of hiking and exploring. Judging from the huge crowds that now shuffle each day along the quaint main street of its biggest draw, Shifen Township (十分) in New Taipei City, it’s hard to believe there’s anywhere in the area that hasn’t been discovered by the masses. Indeed, the days when some of the finest hikes in the area — such as the wonderful Sandiaoling Waterfall Walk (三貂嶺瀑布步道) — were relatively quiet escapes are long gone.

Since this is Taiwan, however, new and exciting places to discover can be found even in the most popular areas. And several little-known beauties languish within a stone’s throw of Shifen railway station, almost unknown to this day.

In fact one of the finest natural wonders in the Shifen area was, until a year or two ago, a real pain to get to, and thus virtually unknown. This is the Nanshanping Bat Cave (南山坪蝙蝠洞). It lies just a few hundred meters from the nearest road, yet the great cave is extremely well concealed by the dense jungle, and before the new trail was cut by a local hiking club in 2016, getting there was a short but difficult adventure only suitable for experienced hikers.

It doesn’t help that to this day the cave (or rather caves, for there are in fact two), is described in only a couple of online sources, and the only printed hiking map of the area marks it a kilometer west of its actual position. No wonder it remains so little known.

TRAILHEAD TO CAVE

The trailhead is easy enough to find, if you know where to look. Get off bus 795 at Fude Temple (福德宮站), two stops before Shifen village. Just off the road is a colorful Land God shrine. Walk through the metal temple gate and along the tarmac road next to the shrine.

IF YOU GO GETTING THERE >>The easiest way to get to Shifen is to take the MRT to Muzha Station on the Brown Line, walk down to the main road, and catch the regular bus 795 from the bus stop across the street. Get off the bus at Fude Temple stop (福德宮站), two short stops before Shifen village. If you miss the stop, get off at the village and it’s five minutes’ walk back along the road.



In a couple of minutes, the narrow road bends round to the right to end at an old brick farmhouse. On the left at the bend is a stream, culverted through an overgrown concrete channel with faux bamboo handrails. Follow an indistinct dirt trail along the right bank of the channel, and after a few meters it winds gently upwards into a grove of conifers.

Look out for the carcasses of sky lanterns which litter the woods, and, if you intend to come back the same way, consider taking a few of them back to the village and dumping them in the trash.

The path soon follows a small stream through the woods. Note the junction a little further on. The trail climbing the hillside on the left is the way up to the upper bat cave. Keep ahead along the path beside the stream, and at a second junction, turn left, down a slippery and rough dirt trail that crosses the little watercourse and then climbs the hillside opposite for a couple of minutes until the huge, gaping mouth of the cave yawns out of the arboreal gloom above.

According to a local I met near the trailhead after my first visit to the cave, it was used during the World War II as an air raid shelter. If so, access must have been easier in those days.

It’s a very impressive sight, even though (like most of Taiwan’s so-called “caves”) it’s more of a very deep overhang than a true cave. Sadly, if there were ever any bats inside, they seem to have fled — probably the cave isn’t quite dark enough for their tastes and they’ve found deeper, darker places to make their home in the many abandoned coal mine shafts that dot the area’s forested mountainsides.