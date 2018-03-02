Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Reporter

Becoming/Taiwanese (想像之所) is a solo exhibition by Taipei-based photographer Tsao Liang-pin (曹良賓), who uses the Chinese martyr shrines (忠烈祠) dotted across Taiwan as a departure point to examine the continuing process of re-writing history and national identity building that has shaped the context of what it means to be Taiwanese over the last 300 years. The martyr shrines, built upon previous Japanese Shinto shrines, are commemorative sites established by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) after their takeover in 1945. For Tsao, these memorials are more than simply places of remembrance: “they were a means to obliterate existing history…to redistribute economic resources…[to enforce] a new political system and nationalist identity into people’s everyday life,” the gallery writes in a press release. Over the past few years, the artist has researched and photographed 21 of Taiwan’s martyr shrines, many which are today viewed more as tourist attractions than political constructs of nationalism. In this de-politicized climate, Tsao presents his photographs as light-boxes alongside archival images of previously existing Shinto shrines in an attempt to visually trace the dynamics of “What is means to be Taiwanese” between the two periods of time.

■ TKG+ Projects, 2F, No. 15, Ln 548, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路548巷15號2F), (02) 2659-0798. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until April 29

The group exhibition, Still Rivers Run Deep, at the Kaohsiung Museum of Art coincides with the museum’s inauguration of two newly renovated galleries after half of year of construction. The exhibition takes the city’s vital waterway, the Love River (愛河), as a metaphor to celebrate the cultural depth and rich history that Kaohsiung embodies. According to the curator, “the exhibition aims to demonstrate a calm and slow-paced cultural progress that reflects a tranquil sense of self-awareness, and, like a river, has traversed boundaries, connected different parties and encompassed all differences.” While the curatorial tone seems overly promotional, the exhibition includes 14 international and local artists whose works have garnered much attention. Renowned American artist Joseph Kosuth’s new neon light installation, Mappa Mundi (Taiwan), runs along a large white wall, sometimes forming words and other times loosening into abstract waves. Yoshihiro Suda’s delicate wood carved tulip is suspended in an unexpected corridor of the museum, creating a poetic pause in the exhibition flow. Legend Lin Dance Theatre (無垢舞蹈劇場), known for slow, spiritual dance performances, presents an installation, Poetry in Motion, which takes its title from one of the company’s celebrated dances.

■ Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts (高雄市立美術館), 80, Meishuguan Rd, Kaohsiung City (高雄市美術館路80號) tel: (07) 555-0331. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9:30am to 5pm

■ Until June 10

When the Decisive Moment is No Longer Eternity (當決定的瞬間不再永恆) is an intimate retrospective of photographer Hsieh Kuei-chang (謝貴昌). The title is a re-interpretation of Henry Cartier-Bresson’s 1950’s concept “the decisive moment,” which refers to the instant a photographer captures the essence of an ephemeral event. While celebrating this classic concept of humanist photography as a constant influence in his work, Hsieh also questions its relevance in today’s increasingly digital age as our relationship with time and material reality is rapidly changing. In this exhibition Hsieh asks us to reconsider the value and legacy of modern photography today. The show presents a selection of 44 photographs that Hsieh has taken during his travels through Taiwan’s diverse landscape over the past 20 years. These images are made with various kinds of film and show consistent experimentation with the medium. Flake Yard (1998) is a black and white photograph manipulated with darkroom effects that depicts a pair of suspended dried fish in a small town setting on the outlying island of Penghu. Fallen Blossoms Flowing Stream (1996) is a close-up of flower petals floating down a river in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投). The dream-like colors rendered in this photograph owes to Hsieh’s experimentation with a cross-processing technique that increases the saturation of color.