Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Puppet and You (偶與你之間) is a one-day exhibition of over 100 Taiwanese glove puppets from the collection of Chang Yi Fang Puppet & Pattern Creations (彰藝坊偶相與花樣工作室). The founder of the studio, Chen Yi-hsih (陳羿錫), has extensive knowledge of the puppet-making craft, owing to his father and grandfather who both made a living with their family-run puppet theater troupe. While the origins of Chinese puppetry can be traced to Chuanzhou, China, the art was brought to Taiwan by Chinese immigrants during the Qing Dynasty and has flourished with distinct local styles ever since. Chen hails from Changhua, home of Taiwanese glove puppetry. He moved to Taipei in the 1990s to set up Taiwan’s first puppetry specialty shop. Over the years the shop has created numerous wood-carved dolls as well as developed a fiberglass version more suitable for children. Collectible puppets differ from those used for performances, Chen says. Their family collection includes characters of all kinds, including Chung Kwei (鍾馗), Guan Yu (關羽) and the Monkey King, Su Wu Kong (孫悟空).

■ Chang Yi Fang Puppet & Pattern Creations (彰藝坊偶相與花樣工作室) 27, Ln 47, Yongkang St, Taipei City (台北市永康街47巷27號), tel: (02) 3393 7330. Contact studio for opening hours

■ Sunday from 1pm to 5pm

Veteran Korean painter Park Seo-bo is known for his iconic painting series Ecriture, in which he pursues a reductive approach to action painting. His work combines the influences of Western abstract painting with Korean brush painting, seeking a balanced art practice that involves meditative action and creative experimentation. The series first began in the 1960s and has evolved through different phases of explorations without losing focus of his central belief in emptiness and dualist thinking. In the 1970s, Park discussed his intentions: “I painted nothing, my work had no form, no emphasis and no ins-and-outs, except for the pure vibration coming out of not doing anything — an action through non-action.” His debut solo exhibition in Taiwan, Pursuit of Inner Self, will open on Saturday at Taipei’s Art Issue Projects. The show includes old and new works from Ecriture, including a new body of paintings inspired by the red maple trees of Mount Bandai in Japan’s Fukushima, where he had previously sojourned.

■ Art Issue Projects (藝術計劃) 32, Ln 407, Tiding Blvd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市堤頂大道二段407巷32號), tel: (02) 2659 7737. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7:30pm

■ Until April 8

Tapetum Lucidum is the third edition of Taiwan International Cat Film Festival curated by Liu Yong-hao (劉永皓) and Li Ming-yu (李明宇). The title refers to a part of the eye that greatly enhances night vision in some animals, such as cats. Drawing from this theme of alternative vision, the curators propose questions concerning perception and truth as reflected in the practice of art, film and science. The festival’s three-day film program features works by 12 local and international artists, many of them cat aficionados. Headlining the festival is Japanese artist Obitani Yuri’s Your Intruder, a highly stylistic film that chronicles the domestic life of a Japanese man disrupted by the intrusion of a cat. The film is experimental in form, combining long shots, camera movements and vocal performances. Jeff Zorrilla’s Nica’s Family Grows, documents the process of building a pet cat family for his cat Nica. Huang Hsiao-yen’s (黃小燕) Niu Niu Hsia Hsia Chiao Chiao is about her life living with three cats and their intimate emotional bond as one household. The festival offers an aesthetic take on our domestic relationships with animals.