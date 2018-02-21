Relocating literary history

AFP, ATHENS

Wearing masks and gloves, specialized staff gingerly place their treasured cargo inside wheeled, shock-absorbing boxes for a historic trip to the other end of Athens in the biggest book move in Greek history.

From January until April, the National Library of Greece is moving root and branch, out of its 100-year-old home in central Athens and literally into the 21st-century.

“This is no simple move. It’s a journey into a new era,” says library general director Filippos Tsimpoglou.

More than 550 staff worked on the two-year operation to clean, digitize, tag and relocate over 700,000 manuscripts and books, made possible by a massive donation from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), one of the country’s leading philanthropic organizations.

The foundation in 2016 unveiled the library’s new home — a 20-hectare cultural center designed by famed Italian architect Renzo Piano on the Athens seafront that also hosts the national opera.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, named after one of Greece’s most successful shipowners, cost nearly US$735 million and took eight years to design and build.

Library staff say the move could not have come soon enough. And without private funds in crisis-hit Greece, it would never have happened.

The relocation alone cost more than US$600,000. The Greek state nevertheless did manage to contribute — it and the SNF together paid the overall costs of the library revamp, which came to just over US$12 million.

ROOM TO GROW

“For years, the library has been clamoring for space,” library engineer Chrysanthi Vassiliadou said earlier this month.

“As a country we were a little behind in terms of services provided,” she said.

Since 1903, most of the National Library collection has been housed in the iconic Vallianeio neoclassic mansion in central Athens, designed by Theophil Hansen and built by Ernst Ziller, the architects that beautified 19th century Athens.

But in a listed building that could not be easily remodeled and with a reading room of just 80 seats, staff say it was time to move on.

“The National Library had approximately 20,000 visitors and 21,000 readers each year. At its new facilities, the annual number of visitors and readers is expected to be 10 times higher,” said reading room head Vasiliki Tsigouni.

The library will now be able to provide e-books and electronic journals, and for the first time also lend a selection of copies to readers. The reading room will be expanded to 400 seats.

And thanks to SNF funds, the library has renewed its foreign-language collection for the first time in 20 years.

Founded in 1832, the National Library is the custodian of Greece’s cultural heritage in written form — including rare copies of Homeric texts, 1,200-year-old manuscripts, maps, Byzantine-era music, 19th century Greek revolutionary archives and the personal papers of poet Dionysios Solomos, author of the Greek national anthem.

In the past, it has been housed in an orphanage, a public bathhouse and a cathedral in Athens.

Just planning how to display the collections in the new 22,000-square-meter library building took a year, with the British Library acting as consultant to the SNF.

“At the rate of today’s book production, (the new building can meet our needs) for 25 years, if not more,” said Vassiliadou.

LITERARY TREASURES

Four climate-controlled vaults will hold the library’s rarest books and manuscripts, some of which date back to the 9th century, organizers said.