Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

This weekend, renown illustrator, animator and comic artist Tatsuyuki Tanaka will be opening an intimate solo exhibition The Phantasmagoric Machines of Tatsuyuki Tanaka (田中達之 — 迷幻的機械) at the animation gallery d/art. Tanaka is known for his animation work in Akira, the legendary 80’s Japanese anime about a post-apocalyptic story in a dystopian, cyberpunk world. Over the years, Tanaka has also worked on a number of other animations, storyboards and art direction projects for leading anime studios such as Gainax Studio and Studio 4C. For his debut exhibition in Taipei, the artist will be presenting 7 original illustrations, some of which are also included in his monographs Cannabis Works and Cannabis Works II. One particular drawing on view was created for the show; it depicts a nonchalant teenage girl wearing a complex industrial engine of metal pipes and ventilation valves that extend from the back of her head to her torso. The machine attaches itself to the girl with multiple suction tubes as if merging machine and body into one co-dependent life. Tanaka’s trademark style features a restrained, somber palette that contrasts with meticulously detailed scenes often depicting machine-inspired creatures and environments. The gallery will tomorrow host a book-signing event, welcoming fans to meet the artist in person. Details can be found on the gallery’s Facebook page (Chinese).

■ d/art Taipei, 2F, 14 Wuchang St, Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段14號2F), tel: (02) 2383-0060. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 10pm

■ Tomorrow until Feb. 14

The National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院) is holding an exhibition that bridges the gap between contemporary brand design and the museum’s treasured 18th century collection from the Qing Dynasty. Story of a Brand Name — The Collection and Packaging Aesthetics of the Qing Emperor Qianlong features a selection of paintings, calligraphy, rare books and objects from the emperor’s collection that demonstrate his particular way of collecting and handling artworks. The exhibition draws attention to the storage cases in which Qianlong kept his art. The design of these cases “correspond to the modern concepts of product innovations and brand establishment,” writes the museum. In addition to the packaging details, the show also traces how Qianlong developed his distinct collection through a unique sense of taste, connoisseurship and markings of appreciation. The exhibition includes many fine objects, including a sandalwood curio box that stores various porcelains, jades, paintings and other objects in small divided compartments; a Spring and Autumn period bronze bell encased in a pavilion shaped wood stand; and a large jade disk used in rituals to worship the heavens.

■ National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院), 221, Zhishan Rd, Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市至善路二段221號), tel: (02) 2881-2021. Open Sundays to Thursdays from 8:30am to 6:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30am to 9pm

■ Until March 7

The Stunning Pop-Up Book Exhibition (打開驚奇國際經典立體書展) showcases almost 100 pop-up books in a renovated container gallery in Kaohsiung. The books are targeted towards readers of all ages and cover a variety of themes, including children stories, history, design, art, architecture, animals, film and theater-related books. According to the organizers, Taiwanese are more familiar with regular 2D book designs and have limited access to the culture of pop-up books. This hands-on exhibition allows readers to flip through sample pop-up classics, including Kit Lau’s (劉斯傑) Pop Up Taiwan; Robert Sabuda and Matthew Reinhart’s Encyclopedia Prehistorica Dinosaurs: The Definitive Pop-Up; and Robert Sabuda’s interpretation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The exhibition hopes to inspire greater appreciation of sculptural books and their unique promise of surprise and visual pleasure.