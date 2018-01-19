Off the Beaten Track: The rainbows of Hayouxi Hot Spring

By Richard Saunders / Contributing reporter

Little-known yet knock-out stunning places like Pingtung County’s Hayouxi Hot Spring (哈尤溪溫泉) perfectly illustrate just how the country’s natural landscape is capable of constantly rewarding and surprising the curious explorer. Although slowly becoming better known, Hayouxi Hot Spring doesn’t even appear on many maps that mark many far less magnificent thermal sources.

The rocks of this kilometer-long gorge of hot spring activity are clothed in a variety of beautiful mineral-and-bacteria-painted colors in many shades of red, orange, yellow, green, grey and brown.

Hot spring bathers may be disappointed — apart from Dawu Hot Spring (大武溫泉), at about the halfway point of the trip, there are no places to take a hot spring bath here — but it’s those incredible colors, plus the beauty and ruggedness of the gorge, as well as the impressive remoteness of the place, that really repay a visit.

REMOTE

Hayouxi Hot Spring lies in a very remote spot, deep in the central mountains of southern Taiwan. Until 2009, it was very hard to reach and rarely visited. In that year, however, Typhoon Morakot roared across Taiwan, bringing masses of sand, gravel and rock down the gorge of the Yiliaobei Creek (隘寮北溪), leaving a wide, level river bed, and made the 12km journey upstream from the nearest road access a much easier trip than before. In fact, at weekends during the season, local villagers now take groups of visitors up the gorge in high-clearance four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicles to within a kilometer of the hot springs.

The jumping-off spot for Hayouxi Hot Spring is the Rukai Aboriginal village of Wutai (霧台). Major improvements in the quality of the mountain road that connects Wutai with the outside world (including Taiwan’s highest bridge), make it an easier place to reach than it was a few years ago.

From Wutai take a side road down into the gorge below to Dawu (大武), another, smaller, Aboriginal settlement and park near the long but intimidatingly narrow Guairen (古仁人橋) suspension bridge across the Yiliaobei Creek. It’s suitable for cars, but quite a tight fit for bigger vehicles. Walk down to the very broad riverbed at the far side of the bridge and simply start walking upstream.

Although Hayouxi Hot Spring gorge is stunning, the walk up to it is pleasant, but not much more for the most part. The mountain walls rise high and sheer in several places, and the river itself is fast-flowing and crystal-clear, but despite some amazing stretches it becomes a slightly monotonous 11km trudge along tracks worn through the rock-choked riverbed by the jeeps. Apart from noisy vehicles, large numbers of mountain bikes come this way on weekends, as well as a few hikers.

DAWU HOT SPRING

One section of the route, close to the halfway point, is rather impressive, as the gorge briefly and impressively tightens when the river squeezes through a cleft between sheer cliffs. Just after this is Dawu Hot Spring, which bubbles up into a large-ish pool below the cliffs. The water is stained a slightly unappealing bright orange-ochre color by bacteria and/or minerals, but is pleasantly hot. It’s a popular camping spot, since this is the only hot spring to bathe in on the route, so expect plenty of 4WDs, tents and families at weekends.

Above Dawu Hot Spring, it’s more of the same, following the track upstream beneath the towering sides of the wide gorge, with plenty more river crossings. At the very obvious confluence, take the river on the right. It remains fairly wide and open for a spell, then on the right bank there’s a large, flat area of land where 4WDs park and some hikers camp. This, thankfully, marks the farthest point that vehicles can reach, and from here, everyone must make the last part of the journey on foot.