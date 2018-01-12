Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Hui-Hsuan Hsu (徐嘒壎) is a multi-media artist who creates digital videos, photographs and installations inspired by everyday objects. Butter, onions, aluminum tubes and small pieces of jelly are among the things she zooms in on to capture their physicality, as moving lights illuminate their material characteristics. These small objects, magnified with digital technology, appear to contain expansive, cosmic universes that Hsu reconfigures into abstract narratives. Her solo exhibition, Sprinkling, presents four new videos and a sculptural installation composed of an array of 22 frosted glass drops. According to the artist, the suspended glass structure alludes to the ongoing process of encounters, collisions and disintegrations in the universe. Cream Sundial, for example, traces two different light trajectories on a creamy white surface, highlighting a particular sense of reoccurring events in different moments of time. Even though Hsu often highlights details of the physical world with meticulous detail, her ultimate aim is to create a kind of art that is independent from linear time and the tangible world.

■ Free Art Space (福利社), B1, 82, Xinsheng N Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市新生北路三段 82 號 B1), tel: (02) 2585-7600, Open Mondays to Fridays from 11am to 5pm, and Saturdays from 1:30pm to 9pm

■ Until Feb. 3

Iabadiou Piko is an Indonesian artist who creates rich, poetic paintings based on everyday life. His paintings are bold in color, sometimes sweet and delightful, at other times stormy and dark. Using a wide range of materials, including oil paint, acrylic, charcoal, volcanic ash and bitumen, he creates emotive narratives using abstracted forms and figures drawn from daily encounters, experiences and memories. Piko’s painting practice is almost diaristic, distilling life events into poetic expressions that make up his playful, idiosyncratic universe. In his solo exhibition, The Storm of Perception, the artist presents 10 new paintings that feature motifs of natural landscape and abstract color fields. Landscape in Red presents a red anamorphic shape containing silhouette shapes of mountains, trees and animals. The red form is framed by a pair of embracing hands that extend from a dark, atmospheric background.

■ Nunu Fine Art (路由藝術), 5, Ln 67, Jinshan S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市金山南路一段67巷5號), tel: (02) 3322-6207. Open Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 7pm

■ Until Feb. 28

Yi Siuan’s (于軒) Klein Hurtz-Greenhouse Mimicry features a collection of eccentric, scientific instruments invented by Klein Hurtz, a fictional scientist invented by the artist. The instruments are created with assemblages or casts of readymade objects painted over in realistic detail; in this makeover process Yi transforms ordinary forms into imaginative scientific devices. An accompanying mock documentary reveals that Hurtz created these objects in a failed attempt to sustain the life of unknown creatures in his laboratory. The video includes Hurtz’s original sketches as well as details of his life story. Some of the devices, which appear to be worn and rusty, flicker with clues of life as the viewer approaches. Connected to kinetic sensors, the handle of a barometer fluctuates in one instrument while the sound of machinery ignites in another. “The exhibition attempts to fully restore, for the first time, Hurtz’s research laboratory to its original state,” writes the gallery.