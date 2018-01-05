Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

For a special exhibition about ancient Egyptian life and its funerary practices, visit the National Palace Museum’s current show Egyptian Mummies from the British Museum: Exploring Ancient Lives. The exhibition features six individuals who lived in Egypt from circa 900 BC to 180 AD. “They have been carefully chosen to throw light on different aspects of life and death along the banks of the Nile,” states the museum. With new scanning technology and other non-invasive analysis techniques, the British Museum has discovered new information about the mummified individuals, including their age, causes of death and other knowledge about their lives. Highlights in the exhibition include four deity-protected limestone vessels used to preserve the deceased person’s organs so that they could be used in the afterlife; a statue of Anubis, a funerary god who resembles a canine and safeguards the burial grounds; and the mummy of a young elite child wearing a gilded mask and holding a bouquet of roses and myrtle.

■ National Palace Museum (故宮博物院), 221, Zhishan Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市至善路二段221號), tel: (02) 2881-2021. Open Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm

■ Through Feb. 18

Mind Set Art Center begins the year with a group exhibition that reflects on the general state of agitation in the world today. According to a statement by the gallery, “The world is overflowing with information, national boundaries are blurred, and the remains of history blend with the imagination of the future.” Chaos (混沌劇場) features 20 recent paintings by three Taiwanese and Chinese artists born between the late 70s and early 80s. While Rao Fu (傅饒), Jhong Jiang-ze (鐘江澤) and Tang Jo-hung (黨若洪) work with different painting methods and interests, they share a pictorial affinity to “chaotic tension and dynamics.” Rao is a Dresden-based Chinese artist whose paintings of abstract figures in dark landscapes are often treated in a manner that blends the aesthetics of Western romanticism and Chinese landscape painting. Using a combination of oil paints and bitumen, Fu’s expressive washes and wide brushstrokes open ominous, boundless spaces for contemplation. Jhong’s Pupa depicts a reclining nude woman enshrouded by layers of turbulent brushstrokes. His paintings are luminous, often preferring fragmented compositions that suggest a movement towards disintegration and a release of energy. Tang’s Youth with a Walking Stick is a painting of a thoughtful gentleman dressed in suit posing against an anxious, red-and-blue striped backdrop.

■ Mind Set Art Center (安卓藝術) 108, Heping E Rd, Taipei City (台北市和平東路108號), tel: (02) 2365-6008. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 6pm

■ Through Feb. 10

While exhibitions and performances are commonly understood as categorically separate art forms, the group exhibition Air Plant (空氣草) organized by the National Taiwan University of Arts (國立台灣藝術大學) seeks to create an opportunity for dialogue between the two fields of practice. The show includes 22 artists from France, the US, Sweden and Taiwan who work in either or both fields and present in this exhibition collaborative or individual artworks or performances. Curated by Chang Chun-yi (張君懿), the exhibition space is inhabited by art objects and props, art installations and theatrical spaces as well as actions and performances during scheduled times. The exhibition title refers to a type of vegetation that does not need soil to grow. Chang takes the plant’s ability to survive without rooting into soil as a metaphor for the resilience and adaption of artists to different conditions. French dance choreographer Christian Rizzo creates a staged space that features objects, symbols and documentation of his performance art projects in the last 15 years. Riverbed Theatre (河床劇團) presents a new, Freud-inspired work that invites the viewers to wander in a dream-like narrative between reality and imagination.