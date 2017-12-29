Highlight: Exploring dynamism and dysfunction through dance

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Kaohsiung-based Solar Site Dance Company (索拉舞蹈空間) is at the National Theater’s Experimental Theater this weekend with founder Pan Ta-chien’s (潘大謙) Dynamo Roaming Away (打南無_漫遊者).

Since its founding 12 years ago the company has focused on productions that explore issues facing modern society: the growing reliance on information technology, scarcity and abundance, the commercialization of national resources and human interaction with a changing environment.

Pan, an artist by training and profession, only began choreographing five years ago, producing one new work for the troupe a year, but his works have proven popular both at home and abroad. The company added to its list of international appearances with invitations to dance festivals in Malaysia and South Korea in August and October respectively.

For Dynamo Roaming Away, Pan’s fifth work, he took his inspiration from the non-stop, repetitive motion of a dynamo’s rotary engine, and linked those motions to the annual migration cycles of nomadic tribes and their herds.

This weekend’s shows cap a three-city tour that took the troupe to the Tainan Cultural Center in the middle of last month and the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) at the beginning of this month.

■ Experimental Theater (國家戲劇院實驗劇場), 21-1 Zhongshan N Rd, Taipei City (台北市中山南路21-1號) tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm and tomorrow and Sunday at 2:30pm

■ Tickets are NT$500, available at NTCH box offices, online at www.artsticket.com.tw and at convenience store ticketing kiosks. As of press time last night, there are just about 25 seats left for each of the shows.