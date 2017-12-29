Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

So Far So Right (走私) is a group exhibition that engages with post-communist narratives and their developments since the end of the Cold War era. Primarily featuring perspectives of diaspora and transnational experiences, the exhibition presents artistic responses to geopolitical relations, boundaries, and agendas that make up the ever-shifting state of global governance. Bulgarian artist Kosta Tonev’s The Heavenly Bodies, Thrown into a Certain Definite Motion, Always Repeat is a series of still life drawings that explore the relationship between time, history, labor and exchange. The drawings include items such as the pleasure wheel, a manually operated, ferris wheel-like contraption from the Ottoman Empire; the Soviet Calendar, an alternative system of time that features five and six day week cycles, and the 100 Leva note, a short-lived currency issued after the dissolution of the Bulgarian Communist Party. UuDam Tran Nguyen’s Time Boomerang is a witty video performance and sculpture that illustrates the nature of transnational powers with a metaphorical act of cutting off the fingers of a metal cast hand and placing them in different oceans across a world map. Chen Szu-Han’s (陳思含) How to Stage an Archetype of Negotiation? reflects on the idea of negotiating political borders by a process of abstracting journalist photographs of war frontiers.

■ Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts (關渡美術館), 1, Xueyuan Road, Beitou District, Taipei City (台北市學院路1號), tel: (02) 2893 8180. Open Tuesdays to Fridays from 10am to 5pm

■ Through Feb. 25

Imagining Memorial (後解嚴：想像紀念館) at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall (中正紀念堂) is a four-month program of art exhibitions, workshops and talks that aim to foster public dialogue about the future of the memorial hall. As Taiwan celebrates its 30th year since the lifting of the martial law, “the Ministry of Culture wishes to give back the people’s rights to re-interpret the memorial hall,” says Deputy Minister of Culture Celestine Ding (丁曉菁). The show includes videos, photographs, installations and participatory projects by eight artists as well as three conceptual proposals submitted by local architectural teams. Artist Chang Li-ren’s (張立人) Battle City is an animated video that shows a fictional battle headlined by 3D caricatures fighting in a Taiwanese cityscape. Chen Ching-yao’s (陳擎耀) International Radio Exercise is a multi-channel video that re-enacts the mandatory exercise program nationally broadcast in schools across Korea, Japan, and Taiwan during the Japanese occupation era. Architectural studio BIAS proposes the construction of a continually updated, 1:1000 model of the island of Taiwan that would stand in place of the current memorial hall building.

■ Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall (中正紀念堂) 21, Zhongshan S Rd, Taipei City (台北市中山路21號), tel: (02) 2343 1100. Open daily from 9am to 6pm

■ Through April 8

Jut Art Museum’s (忠泰美術館) A Decade: Our Urban Imagination and Adventures (十年，我們的城市想像與冒險) commemorates the 10th anniversary of Jut Foundation for Arts and Architecture (忠泰建築文化藝術基金會). Curated by Su Yao-hua (蘇瑤華), the exhibition includes an archive of artworks, architectural models, and documents that show the making of exhibitions organized by the foundation in the last ten years. The foundation’s program has consistently explored the future of urban spaces through contemporary art and urban architectural design programs. Artworks featured in this exhibition include Susumu Shingu’s Wings of Time, a group of kinetic sculptures with elegant, arching wings that were first exhibited by the foundation seven years ago in a rice field in New Taipei City. Lin Chuan-chu’s (林銓居) Rice for Thoughts is another agriculture related project that transformed an idle piece of urban land into a rice farm as part of a foundation project in 2007. This work harks back to the artist’s familial roots in farming and his ongoing contemplations on nature and man.