Taiwan in Time: Get rich through patriotism

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Dec. 25 to Dec. 31

In December 1987, desperate criminals made a last ditch effort to win the Patriotic Lottery (愛國獎券) by kidnapping the teenaged son of the lottery’s director, asking for the winning numbers for ransom.

The situation was resolved without incident. On Dec. 27, the very last Patriotic Lottery tickets were issued for public purchase. The next day, nearly a thousand Patriotic Lottery vendors staged a protest in front of the Executive Yuan, asking the government to reverse its decision to stop issuing the tickets to no avail.

The government-run operation lasted 37 years and sold more than NT$68 billion worth of tickets, with about half of it going to the National Treasury. The real culprit was not the lottery itself, but the dajiale (大家樂, literally “happiness for everyone”) gambling rings that bet on the Patriotic Lottery winning numbers. This became a huge craze that reportedly caused a plethora of societal problems and conflicts.

GET RICH QUICK

Liu Wei-ching (劉葦卿) writes in the book, Taiwanese Dreams of Becoming Rich (台灣人的發財美夢), many common sayings back in the day involved the Patriotic Lottery, including “This is harder than winning the Patriotic Lottery” and “When I win the Patriotic Lottery, I will do such and such.”

Taiwan’s first government-run lottery program was established in 1906 under Japanese rule, with the money used to fund programs such as public sanitation and temple restorations. The initiative was scrapped in just seven months. The Japanese had hoped to use the lottery system to curb the Taiwanese habit of gambling, but it actually made matters worse as people started abusing the system to swindle others.

Facing massive military costs and inflation in the early years of its rule, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) launched the Patriotic Lottery program in April 1950. Liu writes that the government was needed the money so badly that they started selling the tickets on April 11 despite the Executive Yuan not officially approving it until April 22. Slogans appeared in the newspapers such as “By being patriotic, you have a chance to become rich.”

The tickets went through many price adjustments over the years as well as system changes. Sometimes the government would raise the prices before the Lunar New Year as that was when people had just received their annual bonuses. Tickets were typically issued three times a month until dajiale forced the government to cut back. In the beginning, the top prize was about 140 times an average person’s annual salary, but as Taiwan’s economy improved, by 1987 it was only six times. Over the years, special lottery tickets were issued to fund specific projects such as the rebuilding after the devastating 1959 flood.

Another interesting scheme took place in 1973 during a nationwide NT$1 coin shortage, and children were encouraged to pay NT$100 tickets all in coins for a chance to win a color television.

Intricately designed with illustrations of scenery, animals, folk stories, propaganda, current events and so on, the ticket graphics often reflect the climate of Taiwanese society at the time of issue. The 1950s focused on defeating the Communists and retaking China while the 1960s were dedicated to propagating Chinese culture. The 1970s focused on Confucianism and morality, often featuring historic tales about virtuous figures. In the last few years, the tickets often featured new infrastructure projects such as the Third Nuclear Power Plant.