Highlight: Let there be light! Hanukkah at Taipei 101

By Shir Bashi / Staff Reporter

Sunday will mark the sixth night of Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish holiday observed around the world with greasy pastry, songs and candles to mark the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem a little over 2,100 years ago, and the Jewish community is taking the festivities outside.

Rabbi Shlomi and his wife Racheli of the Taipei Jewish Center invites anyone interested to join them and the rest of the community outside Taipei 101 from 4:30pm for “Let there be light! Chanuka at Taipei 101,” an event that features traditional Hanukkah songs, jam doughnuts, deep-fried latkes and the lighting of a supersized hanukiah, the traditional nine-armed chandelier.

Children are especially welcome as famous Taiwanese illusionist Joshua Huang (黃信凱) has been invited to offer concerned parents a less artery-clogging form of entertainment in the form of a magic show.

Hanukkah also celebrates a miracle: the temple’s chandelier after rededication is said to have burned for eight nights on one day’s worth of olive oil, explaining why Jews celebrate for eight evenings, lighting a total of 44 candles.

For more details, visit: www.jewish.tw/events-programs/chanukah-grand-celebration-101.html.

■ Corner of Shongshou Road (松壽路) and Songzhi Road (松智路), across from ATT4FUN shopping center outlet in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義)

■ Admission is free; Sunday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm