Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Reporter

Yoga: Modern Western Paintings of Japan (日本近代洋畫大展) is a comprehensive show of Japanese modern paintings that date from the Meiji to Showa period (late 19th century to early 20th century). The show includes over 80 paintings by 31 artists who contributed to the early blossoming of western painting in Japan, including artist and educator Kuroda Seiki, the founding director of the Western Painting Department of Tokyo University of the Arts. Kuroda and his colleague Kume Keiichiro studied in France under French painter Raphael Collin. After returning to Japan, they set up a school to teach western art theories to a wider audience. Kuroda and Kume shared Collin’s interests in developing techniques of illumination. In Kuroda’s Woman (in the kitchen), a modest women in a solemn dress is seated in her kitchen; the scene is depicted with varying white tones to express subtle nuances of light and air. The show features the influences of many European trends, including cubism, fauvism, surrealism, and plein air painting. Also on view are Yorozu Tetsugoro’s ‘Nude’ which renders a female figure with bold strokes and abstracted forms; and the works of Ishikawa Kinichiro, an important figure to the first wave of western painting in Taiwan during the Japanese colonial period.

■ Museum of National Taipei University of Education (北師美術館) 134, Section 2, Heping E Rd, Taipei City (台北市和平東路2段134號) , tel: (02) 6639 6688. Opens Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 5pm

■ Through Jan. 7

Chinese artist Zhao Zhao (趙趙) is known for his provocative reflections on contemporary China through a variety of mediums. His current solo exhibition, Self Portrait (自畫像), appears to be relatively subdued; yet underneath its quiet surface, the act of repeatedly painting pictures of himself over an intense period suggests an act of interrogating the idea of ones self image — both in today’s society and in painting history. The show features 36 self-portraits created over the past two years, in which Zhao consistently maintains the same angle and posture with his chin propped up by his left hand and his eyes staring into the distance. Zhao paints with varying treatment of the material surface; a few portraits appear to be quick sketches with bold strokes and big areas of washes; while others are more labored over, decoratively etched out with the brush bristles or colored over with multiple layers. “To Zhao, a self portrait is not a traditional method of capturing the moment… of affirming oneself through expression…,” writes Chinese curator Cui Cancan (崔燦燦). Presented together, each of the 36 portraits struggles to maintain its legitimacy as a defined entity distinct from the other iterations of the self.

■ Lin & Lin Gallery (大未來林舍畫廊) 1F, 16, Dongfeng St, Taipei City (台北市東豐街16號1樓), tel: (02) 2700 6866. Opens Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Through Jan. 14

Experience The City (行旅II) is a group exhibition that features three art projects inspired by the city of Tainan. The exhibition is at The Place, a hotel in Tainan, and occupies an open area on three consecutive residential floors. This refreshing arrangement seems to draw art closer to public life while also highlighting the cultural insights that artists may offer to visitors of the city. The show begins with NDD Design’s (唐草設計) theatrical installation of caricatured street vending trucks that draw from the aesthetic of local street food culture. The vending stations provide special cuisine tips and guides for food walks around town. On the floor above, Chu Yin-hua’s (朱盈樺) Encoding Memories: Tainan shares a collection of stories about Tainan food and local culture. These stories are presented as slides that visitors may flip through with toy slide viewers. Tingshuo’s (聽說) Gentle Steps Listening Walks offers four listening stations of beautifully composed soundscapes recorded from different districts in Tainan. Each station also includes a map of where each soundtrack took place, creating an imaginative guide to people and stories that have occurred around town.