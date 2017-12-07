Movie review: Take me to the moon

By Han Cheung / Staff Reporter

Those who were high schoolers in late 1990s Taiwan will definitely feel a special connection with Take Me to the Moon, especially fans of singer-songwriter Chang Yu-sheng (張雨生), who died at age 31 in a car crash in 1997.

Disclaimer: this reviewer fits both criteria, and it was a bit hard to fight through the various welling emotions to remain impartial for this review. But this shows that the movie captured the essence of that time well, and it will surely bank on nostalgia for a big part of its box office receipts.

But for those who don’t have the same experience, it’s probably another well-produced but rather run-of-the-mill, time-traveling tale about youth, unrequited love and chasing one’s dreams — a favorite topic with mainstream Taiwanese filmmakers. There’s also plenty of Chang references, so perhaps some homework is required before watching for those unfamiliar with his music.

While the film is nothing groundbreaking, it is entertaining nevertheless, with decent pacing, balanced acting and a fairly solid plot with just a few holes, which is a feat because time-traveling stories often baffle audiences. It’s far from perfect though, especially the rushed ending, but it is a fairy tale after all.

With a title lifted directly from Chang’s 1992 hit song, Take Me to the Moon (帶我去月球) is set in 1997 and features a Chang cover band on the eve of high school graduation. To prevent a bleak future for lead singer En-pei (Vivian Sung, 宋芸樺), guitarist Cheng-hsiang (Jasper Liu, 劉以豪) travels back 20 years to essentially sabotage her efforts to become a pop star. Hijinks ensue as he resorts to desperate measures to stop her from going to an audition, while trying to convince his friends that he came from the future.

Film Note Take me to the Moon (帶我去月球) DIRECTED BY: Hsieh Chun-yi (謝駿毅) STARRING: Vivian Sung (宋芸樺) as En-pei, Jasper Liu (劉以豪) as Cheng-hsiang and Lu Hsueh-feng (呂雪鳳) as old lady with the flowers RUNNING TIME: 101 minutes TAIWAN RELEASE: In theaters LANGUAGE: Mandarin and Taiwanese with Chinese and English subtitles



UNTAPPED TALENT

Through 2014’s Cafe. Waiting. Love (等一個人咖啡) and 2015’s Our Times (我的少女時代), Sung has become a darling of mainstream youth dramedies, and she continues to play the role well. It would be nice to see her take on more of a variety of roles as the talent seems to be there, but unfortunately her next film is still a romantic comedy set on a college campus. This is Liu’s second time playing a lead role in a feature film, and he also does a solid job handling the nuances of being a 38-year-old man in an 18-year-old body.

Lu Hsueh-feng (呂雪鳳), who won a Golden Horse for her supporting role in the 2015 blockbuster Thanatos, Drunk (醉.生夢死), is somewhat limited in this film as the archetypal magical crazy lady who facilitates Cheng-hsiang’s time travel. Her role seems somewhat forced and stereotypical here, which doesn’t give her talent justice.

Much attention is put into recreating 1997, starting from the popular high school hangout of Ximending (西門町) to pop culture references, the icing on the cake being the use of NT$50 bills (it seems like they made the characters’ taxi fare in one scene NT$150 just for this purpose). Twenty years doesn’t seem like a long time, but those who went through that period will pick up all the subtle references.

Ultimately, it’s an ode to Chang, who died 20 years ago last month. His work became darker and more mature in his final years, but he started out as the clean-cut boy next door with a high-pitched Air Supply voice who wrote about innocent love (Thinking of You Everyday, 天天想你) and chasing your dreams (My Future is Not a Dream, 我的未來不是夢) — exactly the themes in this movie.