Saving Kevin Bacon and other rescue missions

By Han Cheung / Staff Reporter

Kevin Bacon was rescued two weeks ago from a roadside cage in New Taipei City.

He’s now resting and rehabilitating in a shipping container full of hay in the mountains near Taiwan’s north coast, eating proper meals and getting stronger by the day. Soon, he’ll be introduced to the other eight pigs who live at The Pack Sanctuary.

The operation to save Kevin’s bacon was the first ever joint venture between the Taiwan Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TSPCA) and Pack, another step toward new director Tim Gorski’s goal to collaborate and build community with other animal welfare organizations in Taiwan.

“Until I stepped in to Pack, I felt there was kind of a competitive behavior among animal welfare groups in Taiwan,” Gorski says. “I realize we’re all competing for funds, but this is not a competition. These are our comrades in arms, fighting for the same animals we are.”

Gorski, a filmmaker who has much experience with animal welfare but has never run a shelter, took over Pack after founder Sean McCormack’s departure in early August. With more than 400 animals, including about 370 dogs, the place is at full capacity and Gorski hopes to focus on fostering, adoptions and educating the public. He’s made other changes with the shelter such as having weekly visits from a veterinarian.

“We’re like a bucket under a leaky faucet that is pouring out neglected and abused animals,” Gorski says. “Sean built a very nice, great, happy bucket. But we have no more room to [expand]. The biggest problems lie within the pet industry. That’s the problem we need to address, and teach people what’s bad about puppy mills.”

ADOPT, DON’T SHOP

Pack staff were relieved last week as the government finally handed them their fundraising license. For the past four months, the shelter could only accept passive donations, making it difficult to cover its monthly operating costs of NT$1 million.

But despite trying to adopt out the animals, Gorski says the total number is increasing due to people leaving their dogs at the entrance. Tang Ming-hsiu (唐明秀), who is in charge of adoptions at Pack, says the adoption rate is slow at about three dogs per month.

She says people often have reservations about shelter animals because many of them are missing limbs or have emotional issues. Another problem is society’s preference for purebreds such as shibas, corgis and red poodles.

“The biggest issue, however, is the size of Taipei apartments,” she says. “People say they want to help, but they can only take a 5kg dog. That rules out 98 percent of our animals.”

Despite having so many animals, site manager Caroline Walshe and a handful of staff members personally feed the dogs every day. She knows most of the residents, which are mostly grouped by temperament in large fenced gardens with plenty of vegetation and shelter.

As an expat, Walshe initially didn’t want a dog, but she now has three from the shelter — Alice, who came emaciated, furless and covered in ticks; Scooby, who lost his tail and front paw in a trap; and Eva, who is old, blind and deaf.

She believes that in addition to education, the key to lifting adoption or fostering levels is to have people spend time with the dogs.

“You meet them and fall in love,” she says. “Nearly everyone here has a dog from this place.”

“If we can get 20 dogs fostered, that frees up two of these whole gardens,” Gorski says. “We can rotate dogs and build more of a house shelter so they’re also accustomed to living indoors. Otherwise they become semi-feral out here.”