Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing writer

The first edition of the Yilan-based art festival, Parallax 2017 (映像節), debuts with a repertoire of site-specific projects, audio-visual installations, performances and a screening program of short video, animation and experimental film. The festival is hosted in the former Chungshing Paper Mill (中興紙工廠), an abandoned paper factory that operated since the Japanese colonial era until it closed down in 2000. The festival’s curatorial framework ties closely with the context of ruins, and explores the concept of a zeitgeist, or spirit of the times, and its process of preservation and damage over time. Headlining the cross-disciplinary program is Ryoji Ikeda’s larger-than-life digital installation Data.Flux powered by 12 projectors and loudspeakers. Ikeda is known for creating works with clean aesthetics and mathematical precision that speak to the nature of sound and image. Stories About Weather by Hong Kong’s Lee Kit (李傑) is a site-specific installation made of video and readymade objects based on the artist’s surveillance of the installation process of an art project that appears in the same show. Another highly anticipated project is Ghost Mountain Ghost Shovel (鬼丘鬼鏟) art collective’s simulation of a fictional museum event that occurred 100 years ago. For this work, online registration is required for specific viewing times that are randomly assigned by a lottery system.

■ Chung Hsing Cultural and Creative Park (中興文化創意園) 6-8, Zhongzheng Rd Sec 2, Wujie Township, Yilan County (宜蘭縣五結鄉中正路二段6-8號) , tel: (03) 969-9440. Opens Thursdays to Tuesdays from 10am to 6pm and Saturdays from 10am to 8pm.

■ Until Dec. 10

Chen Wei-yi’s (陳偉毅) solo exhibition Pristine Scintillation (淳縷芳澤) is a luscious display of photorealistic lacquer paintings and jewelry boxes that feature plants and flowers characteristic of Taiwan’s natural habitat. For years, the artist specialized in lacquer painted objects until 2013, when he began painting on flat surface. Chen uses cashew lacquer, an oil-based paint originating from Japan. The material takes days to dry, which sets up a patient rhythm to his painting process. The images of plants, composed as meticulously rendered still-lifes, are depicted against a mysterious black background that glimmers with the natural reflection of lacquer. The painting Camouflage (保護色) is a humorous piece that shows a green feathered bird hidden in a leafy branch. Shell-flower (月桃心領) captures a flower in bloom that extends itself outward from a cluster of leaves. One of the leaves is broken and possibility eaten by predators, sporting edges that are brown and dry. In other pieces, the artist has chosen the theme of banana groves, which are commonly seen around his hometown in Nantou County.

■ Caves Art Center (敦煌藝術中心), 91, Fujin St, Taipei City (台北市富錦街91號), tel: (02) 2718-2091. Opens Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 7pm.

■ Until Dec. 10

Taiwanese artist Chen Ching-yuan (陳敬元) is known for painting fantastical, anecdotal scenes from grim, timeless other worlds that speak to the state of human existence. His solo exhibition, The Spider on Ship (船上的蜘蛛), at IT Park Gallery presents a series of recent paintings created during his residency at Glenfiddich brewery in Scotland, where he was greatly inspired by the natural scenery, the many ancient legends and myths and the companionship of other resident artist friends. The title of the exhibition is a metaphor for the artist’s current state of mind. He says he sees his creative process as weaving an ongoing “script that plays on and on of the past, the present and the future.” Chen intuitively takes text and images from history, combines myth and facts and creates pictorial narratives that lure the viewer into a space of deep contemplation. Across the River, The Flower Still Growing depicts three pairs of legs in traditional Scottish stockings and leather shoes, entangled in a competitive moment of kicking around two skulls. Grail is a back-turned profile of a naked man balancing a pile of plates on top of his half-developed head. White With Shadow shows a suited man kneeling beside a seated woman, concealing her face with his tall hat, as if telling her a secret.