Miami of the East?

The seafront is lined with brightly colored buildings boasting curved corners, stylish balconies and exotic motifs but this isn’t Miami’s famous Art Deco district — it’s Mumbai.

Bombay, as the Indian city was formerly called, is known more for its Victorian Gothic edifices than the sleeker architectural designs that swept Europe and the US during the 1920s and 30s.

But now, a group of enthusiasts are making Mumbai’s hundreds of deco structures, which include residential properties, commercial offices, cinemas and even hospitals, as famous as their 19th century counterparts.

The ambitious Art Deco Mumbai project aims to document every single one and educate residents about the buildings’ origins to ensure the style moderne architectural legacy of India’s financial capital is preserved.

“Bombay has one of the largest collections of Art Deco buildings in the world. It’s an incredible heritage,” Atul Kumar, keen conservationist and founder of Art Deco Mumbai, says.

Palm trees blow gently along the three-kilometer Marine Drive promenade where Soona Mahal, a symmetrical, yellow-painted building with orange vertical lines and elaborate turret, sits proudly on the street corner.

“It’s an iconic building that looks like a ship pushing through waves,” says 70-year-old Mehernosh Sidhwa proudly. He is the third generation of his family to live in it after his grandfather had it built in 1937.

Around the corner, five-story buildings sporting elegant deco fonts, marble floors and spiral staircases line the Oval Maidan playing field while nearby are the popular Eros and Regal cinemas.

ASPIRATIONAL STYLE

The areas make up the heart of Mumbai’s Art Deco precinct which in 2012 was submitted to UNESCO for world heritage recognition. A short distance up the coast is Breach Candy hospital, also in deco style.

“There’s an interesting amalgamation of classical European Art Deco and Bombay Deco. You have ziggurats, rounded locomotive balconies, tropical images, streamlining, speed lines and Egyptian motifs as well as Indian designs,” adds Kumar.

The buildings were constructed between the early 1930s and early 1950s after wealthy Indians sent their architects to Europe to come up with modern designs different to those of their colonial rulers.

They visited as deco was taking the West by storm following the 1925 Paris exposition.

“Mumbai’s Deco buildings have always lived in the shadow of the Victorian Gothic structures built by the British,” such as the main railway station, museum and high court, says Kumar.

“But Art Deco is no less. It’s a colorful, vibrant, free, sophisticated style that represented the aspirations of a whole new class. India was under oppressive colonial rule and this was a very unique statement through architecture.”

Tour guides are fond of telling foreign visitors to Mumbai that only Miami has more deco structures internationally. Local legend says the coastal Indian city has 200 such buildings.

Kumar and his small team, which are not-for-profit, are working hard to come up with a precise tally for the first time by documenting the entire city and adding all the deco buildings to a Google Map on their Web site.

BUILDING AWARENESS

“We want to establish the accurate number and therefore position Bombay’s relevance correctly across the world,” says Kumar, who adds they’ve already counted 136 in 18 months, with several neighborhoods left to investigate.