Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Showing “fashion in a new light, an X-ray light,” British photographer Nick Veasey collaborates with London’s Victoria and Albert Museum to create life-size X-ray images of its vintage fashion collection. The museum collection, which spans five centuries, claims to be the largest and most comprehensive archive of its kind. To photograph the garments, Veasey built a mobile X-ray room to operate within the museum facilities. Working together with the museum curators, the images are first captured on film and processed before being translated into a digital image. Veasey has experimented with X-ray photography for over 20 years and considers the medium a combination between science and art. “X-ray reveals what, and often how, things are made. It is an honest scientific process,” he says. A selection of these photographs will be on view at Veasey’s solo exhibition Hidden Visions at Bluerider Art. The show includes images of a delicately embroidered 17th century pair of gloves, an 18th century silk and linen dress worn by aristocratic women and a mid-20th century evening dress by the legendary Spanish designer Balenciaga. Catch this rare chance to inspect vintage fashion with forensic detail.

■ Bluerider Art (藍騎士藝術空間), 9F, 25-1, Renai Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市仁愛路四段25-1號9樓), tel: (02) 2752-2238. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9am to 6pm.

■ Until Dec. 30

Veteran artist Han Hsiang-ning’s (韓湘寧) solo exhibition Flying Through Time and Space at Moon Gallery includes 41 works that span the prolific painter’s expansive career since 1971. The show is not a comprehensive, large-scaled retrospective of the artist’s work, yet it provides an intimate glimpse into Han’s artistic endeavors over the past three decades. As a member of Taiwan’s Fifth Moon Group (五月畫會) in the 1960s, Han began his career with explorations in abstract painting and printmaking, drawing inspiration from old Chinese objects and engraved tablets. After migrating to New York several years later, the impact of a different artistic climate sent him on a different trajectory and propelled him to introduce themes of everyday life into his paintings. Han is known for using spray paint to depict street scenes and landscapes that appear to look photorealistic, and yet are pictorial investigations influenced by Georges Seurat’s pointillism. The process involves an arduous and repetitive method of tracing, masking and spray painting onto canvas. One of Han’s iconic works, River Loop in New York (紐約環河) from 1971, renders a soft, minimal sight of the Hudson River in a dense mist of white light. In one of his most recent works, Self-Portrait in Dali’s Sunshine (大理陽光自畫像), the same distant and slow sense of time captivates the viewer in a moment of halting contemplation.

■ Moon Gallery (月臨畫廊), 6, Lane 589, Yingcai Rd, Taichung City (台中市英才路589巷6號), tel: (04) 2371-1219. Opens Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6pm (closed every last Sunday of the month).

■ Until Sunday

The 12th Digital Arts Festival Taipei, curated by Sappho Loh (駱麗真), is an exhibition of digital arts that promotes a special focus on artistic collaboration and public engagement. “We encourage all participants to be more than just viewers and actively engage in the art festival through digital art and artworks,” says Loh. Although the theme of the show “Conflux Infinity — Collaboration Now & Forever” seems romantically inclined and positions itself to be more promotional than critical, the exhibition nevertheless features strong works from international and local artists that push the boundaries of digital art. Youki Hirakawa’s eight-channel installation Ice Circle involves a narrative of eight German boulders that references the time of the Ice Age and our ongoing relationship with nature. Wu Ping-sheng (吳秉聖) and Zhang Xu-zhan’s (張徐展) Space in Space explores the idea of death and ceremony through audio-visual experience and virtual reality.