Floating through time and space

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

From the grand spectacular vision that is Dimitris Papaioannou’s The Great Tamer (偉大馴服者) to a minimalist, intense work by up-and-coming Chinese choreographer Gu Jiani (古佳妮), Exit (插銷), to Wu Chien-wei’s (吳建緯) sensual stunner The Floating Space (浮域誌異), there is a lot to tempt theatergoers this weekend in Taipei.

Note the term theatergoers. Two of these shows, The Great Tamer and The Floating Space, offer visions that transcend the usual lines that divide theater and dance, and both explore the worlds of gods and men.

The shows by Papaioannou and Gu are part of the National Theater Concert Hall’s (NTCH) biennial “Dancing in Autumn series, while the third production — at NTCH’s new cross-town rival, the Taiwan Traditional Theatre Center — is second chance for one of Taiwan’s most talented dancer/choreographers and his young company.

The Greek choreographer and director trained as a painter before turning his creative energies to the stage, and The Great Tamer, a broadly painted fantasy exploration of time and the meaning of life is more about the images than the movements.

The show, which had its world premiere in Athens in May and was coproduced by the NTCH and several other theaters, is like many of Papaioannu’s works, inspired by the great Greek classics of the ancient world, in this case the tales of Homer, as well as the dance-theater techniques of the late German choreographer Pina Bausch and Butoh.

The bodies of his 10 performers are disassembled, reassembled and extended to create images from classic painters such as El Greco and Botticelli, the works of contemporary Greek artist Jannis Kounellis, and films, such as Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odessy and those by Fritz Lang, turning two-dimensional works into three dimensional representations.

The 100-minutes show opens tonight at the National Theater. It contains partial nudity and so comes with a parental warning.

Upstairs in the Experimental Theater, Taiwanese audiences will have the chance to see a work Gu and her Untitled Group for the first time.

Like Papaioannou, Gu, who grew up studying ballet and classical Chinese dance, is also a painter who likes multi-media projects. She was a dancer with the Beijing Modern Dance Company before striking out on her own.

Exit, which had its premiere at the Shanghai International Arts Festival in October last year, is an exploration of the perpetual cycle of creation and destruction, and humans’ endless desire to escape the mundane.

Gu and her two dancers explore the physics of cause and effect, conflict and acceptance, moving within their small gray world like the cogs in a perpetual motion machine.

The world the Wu creates for his Tussock Dance Theater’s (野草舞蹈聚落) production of The Floating Space is anything but gray, thanks to costumes by famed Taipei designer Sophie Hong (洪麗芬) and a stunning hanging set designed by Li Hui-qiu (李慧秋) and James Teng (滕孟哲).

The show premiered at Wu’s alma mater, the Taipei National University of the Arts (國立台北藝術大學), in December last year, and he was quickly invited by the production team at Taipei’s newest theater complex to restage the work this year in their Experimental Theater.

The Floating Space tells the a tale about mankind, greed and mountains of trash, featuring the mythical Chinese goddess Nuwa (女媧) who created humans and repaired the Pillar of Heaven; the mountain spirit Shangui (山鬼); and the legendary inventor of Chinese characters, Cangjie (倉頡).