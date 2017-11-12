Taiwan in Time: The ‘framed’ general

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Nov. 13 to Nov. 19

Sun Li-jen (孫立人) stayed silent for 33 years. The only reminders of his existence were occasional reports such as “Sun Li-jen is still alive!” which appeared in Xinwen Tiandi (新聞天地) magazine in 1982.

A famed general who led the “Best Army Under Heaven” during the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) campaigns against the Japanese and the Chinese communists, Sun was placed under house arrest in 1955 by KMT leader Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) after he was charged with trying to start a coup.

Chiang’s son, Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), continued Sun’s imprisonment when he became president. Less then two months after the younger Chiang’s death in January 1988, Sun’s family contacted journalist Lee Wen-pang (李文邦), who spoke with Sun for three hours, publishing an exclusive interview in the Independent Evening Post (自立晚報) and a feature piece in The Journalist (新新聞) magazine.

Sun, who was 87 years old by then, asked his foster son to show Lee a page of his notebook, which read: “Who can clear my name? Who can give me justice?” He would later note that he no longer remembered when he scribbled those characters.

Sun expressed regret that his numerous subordinates were also punished, and said that he hoped the government would clear his name before he died. But his wife and son were not confident that it would happen, noting that the files of the case were classified and that all efforts up to that point had failed.

Just a few months later, he was released on then-president Lee Teng-hui’s (李登輝) orders. Sun had earlier told Lee Wen-pang that he wanted to clear his name more than he wanted freedom, but he died on Nov. 19, 1990 — 10 years too early for his exoneration by the Control Yuan.

DUAL REPORTS

Former Control Yuan member Tao Pai-chuan (陶百川) wrote in his 1982 memoir, “Out of all the cases where I tried to clear someone’s name, none required more courage than the [Sun Li-jen case].”

Tao was part of a five-person committee formed by the Control Yuan in 1955 to conduct an independent investigation after Chiang’s nine-person committee found Sun guilty of all charges.

Government Information Office Minister Wu Nan-ju (吳南如), the then-minister of the now-defunct Government Information Office, presented the official version of events in a public statement after the incident.

“The mastermind of the recent spying case, Kuo Ting-liang (郭廷亮) is Sun Li-jen’s long-time subordinate. Kuo was sent to Taiwan to use his relationship with Sun to infiltrate and overthrow the government … Kuo plans of a coup were discovered by the authorities, and he has confessed to his deeds. Sun blames himself for not noticing this and has since resigned from his post. The President has launched a committee to fairly investigate the case.”

Chiang’s committee was comprised of government top dogs, including Vice President Chen Cheng, (陳誠), Minister of Justice Wang Chung-hui (王寵惠), Minister of Defense Yu Ta-wei (俞大維) and Secretary General to the President Chang Chun (張群).

The report began with Sun’s resignation letter, in which he deeply regrets his negligence that almost destroyed the country, “a crime that cannot be redeemed with 100 lives.”

The nine men found Sun not only guilty of negligence, but also claimed that Sun had asked Kuo to help him recruit and organize a secret army, and that Kuo used this opportunity, along with the funds provided by Sun, to continue his rebellious activities. The report’s findings conclude that Sun must have known about his subordinate’s plans and accused him of harboring communists.