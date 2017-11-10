Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Veteran Japanese artist Tsuyoshi Maekawa’s solo exhibition, The Strength of Matter, features a comprehensive selection of over 60 paintings that span his three-decade career. An iconic member of the mid-20th century art movement Gutai, Maekawa’s earlier works align with the group’s aspirations to push art beyond its post-war state via material and action-based experiments. The artist is best known for creating visceral abstract pictures that often involve gluing, tearing and sewing burlap to create relief surfaces. Untitled (1965) is one of Maekawa’s earlier Gutai paintings in which burlap is creased into an array of streaming lines that contrast with crude and flat oil-paint contours overlaid on top. Maekawa worked in a post-war context shrouded by unknown frontiers. “By inventing something that never existed… I felt like art was opening up a newly discovered world,” the artist says. When he left the Gutai Group in the 1970s, he began to segue into more personal interests, and for a period of time he experimented with un-dyed cloth, manipulating its materiality by techniques of assemblage, sewing and drawing. The exhibition includes works from the 60s to this year, offering an insightful view into the artist’s innovative and robust career.

■ White Stone Gallery (白石畫廊), 1 Jihu Rd, Taipei City (台北市基湖路1號), tel: (02) 8751-1185. Opens Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 9pm.

■ Until Nov. 26

For the last three months, Polish artist Karolina Bregula has been sojourning in Tainan shooting her upcoming film and prepping for her solo exhibition Square at the local gallery Fotoaura (海馬迴光畫館). The recently opened show, which runs until the middle of next month, features a selection of videos, photography and handmade musical instruments that relate to the artist’s ongoing interests in public spaces, social relationships and the role of art in everyday life. The musical instruments on view are part of Bregula’s ongoing project Instrument for Making Noise, which involves crafting instruments out of discarded material taken from past art exhibitions and artist studios. One of the videos on view features Tainan-based sound artists Alice Hui-Sheng Chang (張惠笙) and Nigel Brown, who use these instruments for a session of improvisational performance on the streets of Tainan. The theme of staged happenings reoccurs in the exhibition, presenting moments that seem to dwell between fiction and history. The Street, for example, is a photograph depicting a busy square with multiple storylines that draw inspiration from several Korean art masterpieces. Also on view is a three-minute trailer of Bregula’s upcoming film Square, which begins with an urban legend of a singing statue in the bushes of a public square.

■ Fotoaura Gallery (海馬迴光畫館), 2F, 83 Chenggong Rd, Tainan City (台南市成功路83號2樓), tel: (06) 222-3495. Opens Wednesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 8pm.

■ Until Dec. 7

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Hsinchu City Art Gallery presents Floating Glimpse of Our Homeland, a group exhibition that explores the concept of city as an organic ecosystem continually changing with social, political and cultural developments. The show includes six artists who live in different cities of Taiwan and represent different generations. Together they share similar interests in exploring themes that concern urban spaces, such as migration, urban life, sustainability and development. Japanese artist Suzuki Takahiko uses photography to recreate 3D models and virtual renditions of buildings he finds interesting. He is particularly interested in spaces that have strong local characteristics, such as betel nut shops and other creative constructions made with metal sheets and temporary housing materials. Yang Che-yi’s (楊哲一) photographs, films and original songs engage children in responding to the changing landscapes of his hometown Yilan. Drawing inspiration from a mixture of music genres, including Taiwanese opera, pop, rap and European classical music, his songs speak to the complex soundscapes of our times. The show offers multiple perspectives on the past, present and future of cities in Taiwan.