Ian’s table: The forgotten bean

By Ian Bartholomew / Contributing reporter

With sudden heavy rains following on from weeks of torrid heat, farmers have taken a beating and the price of vegetables have shot up over the last month as the variety of local produce has dwindled. Down at my local market, small farmers spend much time indignantly protesting that they are not gauging customers, insisting that prices simply reflect the dearth of fresh vegetables. All kinds of unusual foraged wild vegetables are emerging as people seek a respite from the tedium of okra, bok choy and sweet potato leaves. This makes market shopping interesting, and this week I have embraced cooking with sword beans.

Sword beans (Canavalia gladiata) are notable for their large size, often over a foot in length. It is related to and similar to the common jack bean (Canavalia ensiformis). The lowly status of the jack bean is reflected in its other names, which include “pig bean” and “horse bean,” and in truth, one of the primary uses of this legume in western cultures is as green manure and animal feed. It was instructive that while researching the sword bean, the most detailed information was from the Web site Feedipedia, which describes itself as an “animal feed resources information system.” In Asian cultures, it is one of the bean types that is used in the production of sweet white bean paste (白豆沙), an important ingredient in Taiwanese-style moon cakes and other sweets.

It should be noted that some of the very best and nutritious vegetables available have been despised as only suitable for animal feed, not least sweet potato leaves and kohlrabi, both of which I have written about and which are now integral parts of my vegetable larder. These vegetables are often very hardy, able to survive harsh weather conditions and most significantly, due to their low status, do not warrant the expense of hormones, herbicides and pesticides to aid their growth. They are often a little more inconvenient to prepare, and the sword bean is a prime example of why this nutritious legume, which is well suited to Taiwan’s climate, is not readily available.

While most Taiwanese are familiar with the sword bean in its sweetened and pureed form, the fresh green is relatively rare, probably because making white bean paste is a labor intensive process that is now largely left to commercial manufacturers that generally use dried beans, which are much more convenient to transport and store.

As a fresh food, sword beans are not very promising. Shucking the legumes from their huge, stiff pods is laborious, and once the beans are obtained, a further thick casing needs to be removed before cooking. The casing is a lovely blush red when freshly removed from the pod, but rapidly oxidizes to an ugly blotchy and unappealing mauve. This casing is edible, but has a graininess that undermines the creamy texture of the bean. It also imparts a musty flavor, and while I found this rather appealing, the rest of my family were decidedly ambivalent.

The first time I cooked the beans I did not remove the casing because the man who sold them to me said that they only needed to be thrown in the pot. On a subsequent meeting, I suggested that the casing was not very nice to eat, he concurred:

“It’s not great, but whatever.”

Removing the casing, which is thick and stiff, is undemanding work, but slow. For all that, it should be removed before cooking, revealing a pale green bean slightly larger than a kidney bean. Even when the casing has oxidized as described above, the bean inside remains good and can keep well for a couple more days.