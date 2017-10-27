Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Reporter

Northeast China Yao-at-work Photography Exhibition (東北妖站街日常) is an artistic study of Yao (妖) culture. Literally translated as enchantress, Yao refers to a type of male street hooker in Northeast China that cross-dresses as a woman. The organizers, including several student and civil groups focusing on issues related to sex work, aids and LGBT rights, hope that the exhibition will broaden the public’s understanding of international LGBT issues. According to one of the organizers, Cool Loud Collective, Taiwanese today are well informed of European and American discourses about diverse sexualities. By providing a glimpse of a gender-related fringe culture happening in China, the show is a way to regionalize discourses of identity and gender by understanding relevant cultural developments within Asia. The exhibition includes works by Chinese photographer Wu Huiyuan (伍惠源), documentary films by Liu Yan (劉言), Lin Chunde (林純德) and Guo Lixin (郭力昕), as well as personal items and clothing borrowed from Yao workers in China.

■ Waley Art (水谷藝術), 6, Lane 322, Wanda Rd, Taipei City (台北市萬大路322巷6號), tel: (02) 2301-1821. Open daily from 12pm to 7:30pm.

■ Until Nov. 17

Catch the last week of Spectrosynthesis-Asian LGBTQ issues and Art Now (光合作用 — 亞洲當代藝術同志議題展), a group exhibition that explores the state of LGBTQ issues in Asia. Curated by Sean Hu (胡朝聖), the show features 51 works by 22 artists from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and China. The show offers diverse perspectives concerning equality, identity, diversity and human desire. The artworks on view span across different generations, including Shiy De-jinn’s (席德進) luscious portraits of an adolescent boy and girl that date from the 1960s. “The essence of portraiture lies in the exploration of the figure’s psyche, which reveals the subject’s deep, inner secrets,” Shiy writes. In contrast to Shiy’s introspective approach, new media artist Chuang Chi-wei’s (莊志維) Rainbow in the Darkness is an interactive grid of six light boxes covered by black paint. Visitors are encouraged to leave messages on the light boxes by etching writing into the surface, thereby scraping off the paint to reveal the colorfully illumination underneath. Chen Chien-pei’s (陳建北) ongoing film project, Interface, chronicles the hand movements of a friend who has multiple personalities. Identifying his body as an interface to his many characters, Chen began filming his friend’s hands in 2001 to trace his changing body languages that accommodate different expressions of emotions and thought. To celebrate the occasion of Taiwan’s pride parade tomorrow, the museum will extend its opening hours until 9pm.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art (台北當代藝術館), 39 Changan E Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2552-3721. Opens Tuesdays to Sundays from 10pm to 6pm.

■ Until Nov. 5

Japanese-American artist Yumiko Izu creates beautifully nuanced, black-and-white photographs using 8 x 10 framed camera and platinum printing. Her debut exhibition in Taiwan showcases four bodies of still life prints that trace her ongoing observations about natural life cycles. Secret Garden captures the beauty of flowers as they pass through life and death, blurring the boundaries between the two polarities. As the artist plays with light and darkness, she speaks to the many layers of meaning bestowed on the idea of illumination. The show also includes the still life themes of bones, nests and feathers. The nest series, in particular, depicts bird nests that Izu has collected over the years. The nests are made with branches, cloth and other miscellaneous material that the birds collect in their surrounding habitat. In addition to the prints on view, Izu’s photography book, which includes some of the works on show, is also available at the gallery for collection.