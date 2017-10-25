Shake them bones in Taichung

By John Evans / Contributing Reporter

The Compass Taichung International Food and Music Festival will return to Art Museum Parkway for this weekend’s outdoor party.

“This year we’re back at our old home,” said Douglas Habecker, co-publisher of Compass Magazine, the event’s sponsor. Last year’s renovations at the parkway forced the festival to temporarily relocate.

Seventeen Taichung-based bands will take the stage on Saturday and Sunday, with musical genres ranging from classic rock to hip hop. Point 22, Dread Rider and Pat Reid will return, as will Dr Reniculous Lipz & the Skallyunz. Singer-songwriters Lauren Leach and Nell will also perform.

falling on hard times

Taichung’s once vibrant music scene has fallen on hard times, with only a handful of venues hosting lives bands.

A deadly nightclub fire six years ago resulted in the closure of many of the city’s bars, restaurants and music venues. While some local musicians opted to move away, others have stayed in hopes of reviving the music scene.

This weekend’s festival should be a reminder of the city’s musical heyday.

“We’re not anywhere near to where used to be,” Habecker said. “This event is an opportunity for musicians to showcase their talents.”

Besides music, the festival will feature roughly 50 food, clothing and arts and crafts vendors. Area restaurants and bars will offer local and international fare, with Taiwan Beer providing the libations.

Non-profit and charity organizations will also be represented, including the International Women’s Association of Taichung, Taichung PAWS and Hong Yu Social Welfare Foundation.

With a forecast of clear skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 20s, organizers are hoping for a strong turnout. As in past years, 18,000 people are expected to attend.

FESTIVAL NOTES: WHAT: The Compass Taichung International Food and Music Festival WHERE: Art Museum Parkway (美術館綠園道), between Wuquan 5th and 7th streets, Taichung City (台中市在五權五街和五權七街之間) WHEN: Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9pm DETAILS: Admission is free. For more information, contact Compass Magazine, tel: (04) 2358-5466 ON THE NET: www.taiwanfun.com



“Have a drink, eat some food,” Habecker said. “It’s going to be a great way to pass the weekend.”