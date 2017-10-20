Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung, / Contributing Writer

This weekend, Galerie Nichido Taipei (台北日動畫廊) opens a rare group exhibition of modern and contemporary works from Japan, Okinawa, Taiwan and Vietnam. Curated by Gong Jow-jiun (龔卓軍), Air Surprise: An Aerial View of Heterogeneous Landscapes in Modern and Contemporary Taiwan and Japan (向空中突襲: 台日現當代異質風景的藝術鳥瞰) features landscapes from early 20th century to the present that push the boundaries of art language and historical perspectives. Japanese painter Ryuzaburo Umehara’s oil painting Beijing View depicts the artist’s perspective of Beijing’s Forbidden City from his elevated hotel room. In this painting, the empty sky dominates the composition while the Chinese palace plays an accompanying role in the overall scenery. Chuang Tsung-hsun (莊宗勳) also references Beijing’s authority in his scroll painting Along the River Park During the Qingming Festival, Closed (清明上河園區。今日公休), in which he adds contemporary features to a treasured Qing Dynasty landscape panorama housed in the National Palace collection. Kiyoko Sakata’s Hair Brush No.10 is an absurdist hair comb that poetically addresses Okinawa’s complex relationship with Japan. Providing multiple perspectives, the exhibition explores the historical issues of imperialism, war, colonial domination and the cultural relationship between Japan, Taiwan and China.

■ Galerie Nichido Taipei (台北日動畫廊), 3F-2, 57 Dunhua S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段57號3樓之2), tel: (02)2579-8795. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 7pm

■ Through Jan. 13

One of Taipei’s main art staples, Chi-Wen Gallery (其玟畫廊), will be opening its new Tianmu space this weekend with a punk-spirited group show Parklife. Taking its title from a Blur song of the same name, the exhibition reflects upon the unique urban setting of Tianmu and look towards the prospects of future engagement with its community. The new gallery space is a former residential house that has a history of foreign tenants. Retaining its function as living quarters, owner Joanne Huang (黃其玟) keeps the space casual and hopes to run it as if she were inviting artists and guests into her space for art occasions. The opening exhibition features 20 artists, including a screening of Chang Chien-chi’s (張乾琦) film The War That Never Was, Heidi Voet’s meticulous sculptures made out of plastic bags and a special performance by sound artist Huang Da-wang (黃大旺).

■ Chi-Wen Gallery (其玟畫廊), 1F, 32 Lane 2, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 6, Taipei City (台北市中山北路六段2巷32號1樓), tel: (02)2837-0237. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 1pm to 6pm.

■ Today through Nov. 30 (Opening today and tomorrow)

Entering its 24th edition this year, Art Taipei boasts participation of 123 galleries that collectively showcase a range of 3,000 works from artists worldwide. Visitors may expect a mix of distinguished galleries operating within the Asian regions, including Chinese heavy hitters ShanghArt (香格納畫廊) and Beijing Commune (北京公社). ShanghArt is showing renowned painter Geng Jianyi (耿建翌) and younger contemporaries Li Shan (李山) and Chen Wei (陳維). Beijing Commune is returning this year with its repertoire of new generation artists, including Hu Xiaoyan (胡曉媛), Wang Guangle (王光樂) and Yang Xinguang (楊心廣). Taiwanese strongholds Eslite Gallery (誠品畫廊), Lin & Lin Gallery (大未來林舍畫廊), Asia Art Center (亞洲藝術中心) and SOKA Art Center (索卡藝術中心) are also offering a range of modern and contemporary works. Lin & Lin is presenting an interesting lineup of artists including Sanyu (常玉), Hsia Yan (夏陽), Chen Chieh-jen (陳界仁), Kuo Wei-kuo (郭維國) and Liu Wei (劉煒). In addition to the main gallery section, also check out the fair’s public art program curated by Annie Ivanova, as well as the emerging artist program that includes eight solo exhibitions of upcoming artists to watch.