Taiwan in Time: The brightly glowing wall of Taipei City

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

OCT. 16 to Oct. 22

It had a been a long time since Taipei’s China Plaza (中華商場) saw this many people on Oct. 19, 1992. Stores were giving all kinds of specials as customers shopped and soaked in the atmosphere, reminiscing about the shopping center’s glory days several decades back.

The next day, a Chinese Television (CTV, 中視) reporter films a special segment as excavators hack at the buildings in the background.

“Thirty-one years ago, Taipei’s China Plaza was built to beautify the city,” she says. “But today, for the same reason as well as to improve traffic, it is being demolished. Although there are people who lament and resist, the reality is clear: something that cannot keep up with the times will become history.”

The excavators continue their work as the camera turns to a woman wiping away tears. Six months later, the eight-building shopping complex that spanned over a kilometer on Zhonghua Road (中華路) was no more. It was the premier shopping center in Taipei in the 1960s and 70s, with more than 1,000 stores ranging from traditional crafts to modern electronics to various restaurants.

“It was a place where bamboo steamers didn’t look out of place right next to speakers,” the segment narrator says.

SHODDY BEGINNINGS

China Plaza loosely followed the path of the former west wall of Taipei City, which was demolished by the Japanese in 1900 and turned into a street alongside a railroad. In 1949, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) built crude bamboo shelters next to the railroad for new arrivals from China who had no place to stay. Soon, the residents started setting up small shops out of their dwellings.

“At that time the structures were shabby, and being next to the railroad it was terribly noisy,” late actor Wei Lung-hao (魏龍豪) says in the video. “But whether you wanted Northern Chinese food or Taiwanese braised pork rice, you could find it there.”

By the 1950s, the shelters turned into wooden and concrete structures, expanding into a giant sprawl that was criticized as an “appendix of the city” that had to be removed.

“The conditions there were not that much better than a typical slum area,” Shih Hsin-chen (施欣辰) writes in A Study on the Transformation of Urban Spaces in Taipei — Taking Zhonghua Road for Example (台北市中華路都市空間轉移歷程之研究). “And as time went on, things only worsened as the number of residents grew.”

To ameliorate the problem, the construction of China Plaza began in 1960 and was completed on April 22, 1961. The buildings were divided into tiny units, with the largest being 12 square meters according to A Study of the Commercial Activity in China Plaza (中華商場商業活動之研究) by Lu Fang-bin (呂芳斌). Published in 1985, Lu’s study shows that while some shops had expanded their spaces, many still remained the same size.

The study also indicates that clothing and electronics shops were the most common in the plaza, making up 16.3 and 15.6 percent of individual businesses respectively. About 9 percent were restaurants, with crafts and gifts each at 8 percent.

Shih also writes that it became a hotspot for youth culture, where one could find American records, tie-dye shirts and bell bottoms. Schoolgirls would come here to ask tailors to shorten their skirts. In Kenneth Pai’s (白先勇) novel Cryshis stal Boys (孽子), which revolves around gay culture in that area, the plaza was the place to be for young people.