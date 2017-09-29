Art exhibition listings

By Jason Chung Tang Yen / Contributing reporter

Hsu Yin-ling (許尹齡) will show her latest oil paintings at the solo exhibition Side Wall (邊牆) at Project Fulfill Art Space. Hsu’s paintings have elements of theatricality with a backstory about a hunter. The inspiration for this series came from an encounter she had with an Afghan refugee while completing an artist residency in Dalsland, Sweden. Drawing on international news, Hsu’s work questions the cruel and violent nature of humanity.

■ Project Fulfill Art Space (就在藝術空間), 2, Alley 45, Ln 147, Xinyi Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市信義路三段147巷45弄2號), tel: (02) 2707-6942. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 6pm

■ Until Oct. 14

Chang Jui-pin (張瑞頻) is showing her new mixed media works at her solo exhibition The Garden of Earthly Delights (塵世樂園). This showcase of her cutouts and installations marks a breakaway from her other mediums: painting and drawing. While Chang’s work resembles the surreal style of Max Ernst and Henri Matisse, they possess a high degree of originality and are full of imaginary creatures in a land with earthly desires and pleasure.

■ ArtDoor Gallery (藝境畫廊) 5F, 36, Lane 164, Hulin St, Taipei City (台北市虎林街164巷36號5樓), tel: (02) 2345-6288. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until Oct. 29

Aki Gallery is showing a survey of contemporary Japanese art with the group show Timeless (不存在的時間). Tomotaka Yasui is showing his mixed media works made using a technique inspired by traditional Japanese Buddhist sculpture. Yasui’s sculptures reflect a spiritual journey into the medium.

■ Aki Gallery (也趣藝廊), 141 Minzu W Rd, Taipei City (台北市民族西路141號), tel: (02) 2599-1171. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from noon to 6:30pm

■ Until Oct. 15

Liao Wen-hao’s (廖文豪) contemporary ink paintings are currently on view at Into the Eye, into the Mind (過眼即擁有). Liao’s ink paintings on paper riff off conventional styles combining landscapes with everyday phrases such as “Bored to Death.” His whimsical flair is a refreshing approach to explore new possibilities of this timeless medium.

■ Galerie Grand Siecle (新苑藝術), 17, Alley 51, Ln 12, Bade Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市八德路三段12巷51弄17號), tel: (02) 2578-5630. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 6pm

■ Until Oct. 13

York Hsiao’s (蕭耀) suggestive oil paintings are currently on view at Candid Erotica: Amorous Paintings (真．性．情 好色之圖). Seascapes often symbolize carnal desires. Phallic shaped rocks are positioned in front of mountainous terrain — the feminine counterpart — and vaguely remind viewers of the infamous seducer on canvas that was Salvador Dali.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39 Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2552-3721. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until Oct. 22

Liu Wei-kang’s (劉偉剛) new exhibition, Endless Journey (空中鳥跡), will debut works inspired by his devotion to religion and abstract expressionism to examine the different stages of his life and the emotions they evoke.

■ Hong Gah Museum (鳳甲美術館), 11F, 166 Daye Rd, Taipei City (台北市大業路166號11樓), tel: (02) 2894-2272. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10:30am to 5:30pm

■ Opening tomorrow. Until Oct. 29

Pan Meng-yao (潘孟堯) is showing his handmade woodcut prints at MBMore in a show called Realism — Imprint (寫實。印記). Pan’s subjects include species of fauna that are native to Taiwan. Visitors can also learn about the techniques and process of print making as the space also hosts regular classes and workshops.