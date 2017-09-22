Finding life in death

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Taipei National University of the Arts (TNUA, 國立台北藝術大學) alumni and a current student are presenting works in Taipei this weekend, highlighting the dominant role of the school’s in the nation’s performing arts scene.

Hsu Chen-wei’s (許程崴) two-year-old eponymous troupe, the Hsu Chen Wei Dance Company (許程崴製作舞團), will appear at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park’s Song Yan Creative LAB to present Purgatory (肉身撒野).

Hsu’s troupe might be young, but the Kaohsiung native has attracted attention for his dancing and his own works for several years, even before he earned a master’s degree in choreography from TNUA in 2013.

He has had pieces in the Kaohsiung City Ballet (高雄城市芭蕾舞團) Dance Shoe programs, won a Lo Man-fei scholarship, picked up awards at the National Creative Dance Competition in 2011 and 2012, was selected for the Next Choreography Project (下一個編舞計畫) in 2012. His The Sacrifice of Roaring won a S-An Cultural Foundation Arts award in 2015 and earned strong praise at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Hsu’s works often draw inspiration from traditional rituals and culture as they examine society and daily life — and death.

The obsession with death — and Hsu’s emphasis on the importance of being alive — is clearly a result of a childhood spent in his parents’ funeral parlor.

For Purgatory, Hsu said he was inspired by Hieronymus Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights, which shows the struggle between good and evil that humans face between birth and death. Hsu said that for some, purgatory might prove as attractive as heaven.

Hsu said his four female dancers represent the maternal and the ability of women to create life. It also acknowledges the homophone link in Mandarin between the words “four” and “death.”

Performance notes WHAT: Purgatory WHEN: Tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm, tomorrow and Sunday at 2:30pm WHERE: Songshan Cultural and Creative Park’s Song Yan Creative LAB in East Building 2F (松山文創園區 — 東向製菸工廠2樓), 133, Guangfu S Rd, Taipei City (台北市光復南路133號) ADMISSION: NT$600 and NT$1,000; available at NTCH box offices, online at www.artsticket.com.tw, at convenience chain store ticketing kiosks and at the door



In Guandu, Malaysian-born Kek Siou-kee (郭少麒), a former dancer with Cloud Gate 2 (雲門2) is presenting his final project for his master’s in choreography this weekend at TNUA’s Dance Theater.

Kek and classmate Wang Yi-hsiang (王怡湘), who has choreographed for the Shier Dance Theatre (三十舞蹈劇場) and others, are presenting a double bill for three shows, starting tonight.

Their show is titled Collide x 致樂土 and the two pieces examine how collisions — of bodies, ideas, events — can redefine one’s life. The dancers are all TNUA students.

Tickets are NT$500 and NT$1,000, available at NTCH box offices and Eslite bookstore, online at www.artsticket.com.tw, at convenience chain store ticketing kiosks and at the door.

One of TNUA’s most famous graduates, former Martha Graham Dance Company principal Sheu Fang-yi (許芳宜) is making a rare appearance in Taiwan and a few seats have suddenly become available.

Salute at the National Theater was listed as almost completely sold out when I wrote about the program at the end of last month (“A salute from a Taiwanese treasure,” Aug. 31, page 13), but as of press time last night there were 11 seats for tonight and tomorrow’s shows and 12 for Sunday’s matinee, at NT$2,000.