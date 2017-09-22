Art exhibition listings

By Jason Chung Tang Yen / Contributing reporter

Round Table Discussions: Concepts in International Waters and Imagining Foreign Lands (圓桌會議—異域的想像和觀念的公海) provides an overview of the contemporary Chinese art scene. Beijing-based Zhao Zhao (趙趙) is showing a video and photography work, Project Taklamakan (2016), which shows the process of rolling out 200km of wire into the center of the Taklamakan Desert to power a refrigerator. The intention is unclear, but there is dramatic tension in the 15-minute long build up to the finished result, which renders the project captivating.

■ Lin & Lin Gallery (大未來林舍畫廊), 16 Dongfeng St, Taipei City (台北市東豐街16號), tel: (02) 2700-6866. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm.

■ Until Oct. 29

Chinese artist Zhou Mingde (周名德) is showing his contemporary ink on paper landscapes in the solo show In the Mountains (此山中). Zhou’s reinterpretation of the classic genre infuses the work with a wider range of colors and rearranges natural elements. His works cleverly reflect on contemporary notions of speed.

■ Soka Art Center (索卡藝術中心), 350 Tiding Blvd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市中山區堤頂大道二段350號), tel: (02) 2533-9658. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 7pm.

■ Until Oct. 15

Hong Kong based artist Zhang Xiaoli (張小黎) is part of the group show Contemporary Neoclassic Hong Kong Ink Art (新古典：當代港式水墨). Zhang’s paintings are imaginative and contain a satirical conversation between nature and consumer culture, especially in regards to food. She uses imagery of nature confined in bento boxes to further ponder the relationship between humanity and the natural world.

■ Daguan Gallery (大觀藝術空間), 16, Ln 69, Jingye 2nd Rd, Taipei City (台北市敬業二路69巷16號), tel: (02) 8501-5677. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10:30am to 6:30pm.

■ Until Sept, 30

Tseng Chien-ying (曾建穎) is showing his inventive ink and pigment paintings in The Daydream of Delusions (顛倒夢想). While the subjects are often regarded as visually grotesque, he invites viewers to move beyond the superficial. His works raise questions about the impact our assumptions have on our perception of outward appearances.

■ Red Gold Fine Art (赤粒藝術), 15, Ln 116, Da-an Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市大安路一段116巷15號), tel: (02) 8772-5887. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm.

■ Until Oct. 8

Yeh Chih-hang’s (葉誌航) seemingly dark but playful exhibition Family Album (家庭相簿) takes inspiration from photos of his family life. His oil paintings, based on existing photographs, are a collection of witty commentaries on digital photography and social media culture. The show features a video installation, The Lottery, which includes members of his family acting out a skit about winning the lottery with card board cut-outs made from photos. It’s an exhibition the whole family can enjoy.

■ Yiri Arts (伊日藝術), 4-1, 5, Ln 768, Bade Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市八德路四段768巷5號4樓之1), tel: (02) 2786-3866. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 7pm.

■ Until Oct. 8

This phrase “the medium is the message” neatly sums up Yu Meng-ju’s (余孟儒) mixed media installation show Hold On and Let Go (空手). Yu’s works are a combination of various materials, which forms a dialogue between material and immaterial presences.

■ Yiri Arts Taichung (伊日藝術台中空間), 2 Jingcheng 5th St, Taichung City (台中市精誠五街2號), tel: (04) 2327-4361. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 7pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until Oct. 22

Hsieh Cong-han’s (謝宗翰) solo show The Sound of Scenery II (風景的聲音 II), features oil paintings that are inspired by senses beyond the auditory and visual. His techniques include subtle brushstrokes that invoke various sensual touches. In his 2015 work, Floating Technique, in particular, the eerie feeling of being afloat is achieved by the use of dark colors.