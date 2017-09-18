Playing make believe

By Albee Zhang / AFP, Shanghai

Feeling trapped in her “boring” life as a member of China’s modern workforce, “Yaorenmao” escapes online, where she prances and preens in cosplay outfits for her 1.3 million fans.

Her alternative world is bilibili.com, a Shanghai-based video sharing platform that has attracted more than 150 million Chinese users with its eclectic mix of user-generated videos and animation largely inspired by the Japanese world of ACG (anime, comics and games).

Spurred in part by a shortage of engaging youth-oriented content in China where Facebook and YouTube are blocked, and media and entertainment outlets are heavily censored, Chinese ACG is developing into a multi-billion-dollar industry, analysts say, drawing investment from tech titans such as Tencent and Alibaba.

And with amateur video uploads booming in smartphone-addicted China, platforms like bilibili are fueling and capitalizing on the ease with which the average Chinese armed with a camera can attain viral celebrity.

DOUBLE LIFE

The twenty-something Yaorenmao, a pseudonym meaning “cat that bites people,” began a to upload brief DIY videos from her home in the southwestern city of Chengdu in 2011. She dances to saccharine-sweet tunes in the clips, acting out an unfulfilled childhood dream of becoming a dancer.

“I worked like a normal person after graduation [from university], but normal life and work are just too boring,” she said, withholding her real name and occupation to keep her two lives separate.

Fans accumulated, often sending gifts or money, which she plows back into increasingly elaborate costumes and settings, including a US$1,500 trip to Japan to shoot videos during the picturesque cherry blossom season.

Her fans approach her amateurish work “with a generous heart and encourage me because they want to see me getting better and better. It’s as if they are getting better and better themselves,” she says.

Based heavily on hugely popular Japanese ACG Web sites like Niconico, bilibili hooks many with its signature live-comment feature, in which waves of user remarks flow across the screen in real time, often obscuring the videos being commented on.

Bilibili chairman Chen Rui (陳睿) says Chinese millennials born in the Internet age are increasingly inhabiting the virtual world.

“Everyone is afraid of loneliness and everyone wishes for a better world where you can speak your mind and don’t have to see people you don’t like,” Chen said.

“Once you’ve seen the world bilibili created, you can never leave.”

Analysts estimate China’s ACG world has more than doubled in the past four years to around 300 million fans whose spending within the subculture averages more than US$255 per year, and some predict the industry could one day rival its Japanese forebears.

MILLENNIAL MEDIA

Bilibili offers a bewildering array of material — 70 percent of it user-generated — including role-playing, quirky personal videos like Yaorenmao’s, amateur commentary on lifestyle, tech, beauty, fashion, entertainment, games, and, of course, Japanese anime series.

Even the Communist Youth League has opened a bilibili feed containing videos extolling the ruling party.

Huang Yanhua, an analyst with iResearch Consulting, said China’s online ACG world is in a messy “beginning stage” but she expects it to serve as an incubator for successful original Chinese content.