Art exhibition listings

By Jason Chung Tang Yen / Contributing reporter

Justine Tjallinks’ captivating photos are currently on view at Highlights: New Dutch Photography Talent 2012-2017 (強勢崛起─荷蘭攝影明日之星). Her portrait Jeweled Intent is an excellent example of how contemporary photographers are blurring the boundaries between digital imagery and painting. Tjallinks seems to “paint” with her lens, as if she is bringing back to life portraits from the Renaissance — most notably Rembrandt masterpieces.

■ VT Art Salon (非常廟藝文空間), B1, 17, Ln 56, Sec 3, Xinsheng N Rd, Taipei City (台北市新生北路三段56巷17號B1), tel: (02) 2597-2525. Open Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:30am to 7pm, and Saturdays from 1:30pm to 9pm

■ Until Sept. 23

Chinese artist Huang Jing (黃菁) is showing his oil paintings at Dongli Gallery’s new space in Taipei as part of a group show. Huang depicts the scenery of China’s Guilin Province by adding traditional ink painting techniques to his oil surfaces, creating a unique ambiance that is poetic, serene and pensive.

■ Dongli Gallery (東籬畫廊);No. 15, Ln 71, Sec 1 Hangzhou S Rd, Taipei City;(台北市杭州南路一段71巷15號), tel: (02) 2391-6889. Open daily from 11 am to 7pm

■ Until Sept. 30

Zheng Chong-xiao (鄭崇孝) will debut his large oil paintings made of several canvas as part of his sizable solo exhibition Pouting Boy: Reproduction Plan (嘟嘴男孩︰重製計劃) at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM). His works feature miniature self portraits in classical compositions of Chinese ink masterpieces along with conceptual collages of Japanese and Western manga and cartoon characters. One of his largest works features fictional icebergs in classical composition, obviously alluding to climate change.

Unlike his previous exhibition at a commercial gallery, Lin Tzu-huan (林子桓) has transformed TFAM into a psychedelic ruin-like pseudo-construction site/maze for his solo show The Yellow Snake Is Waiting (銜尾蛇). With colorful lighting, the show is comprised of several mysterious spatial installations, where visitors have to climb through broken walls and shattered pieces to navigate the exhibit.

Broken Spectre (破身影) is a group show of video art that features If the (Island’s) Body Is a (Marginalized) Rice Dumpling Par Excellence, a specially commissioned piece by Yu Cheng-ta (余政達) for which viewer discretion is advised. Yu’s installations contain an element of theater, with this one featuring two female characters delivering dramatic monologues and engaging in whimsical conversations regarding sadomasochism. While there’s no full nudity, the piece is an enticing act of seduction and submission.

■ Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM, 台北市立美術館), 181, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 3, Taipei (台北市中山北路三段181號), tel: (02) 2595-7656. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9:30am to 5:30pm and until 8:30pm on Saturdays

■ All exhibitions until Sept. 17

Chen Yan-ru (陳衍儒) is showing his acrylic paintings at the group show The Reflection of Floating Dream (浮夢˙凝映). Chen creates digital painting-like textures with intricate handmade templates that result in an illusion of digitally-rendered lacquerware. Chen’s paintings questions the post-Internet age of digitization while recycling compositions from old Chinese masters and Impressionists like Claude Monet. His approach is refreshing and colorful.

■ New Taipei City Arts Center (新北市藝文中心), 62 Jhuangjing Rd, New Taipei City (新北市板橋區莊敬路62號), tel: (02) 2253-4417.

Open daily from 9am to 5pm