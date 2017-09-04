Money, power and blessings

REUTERS, NEW DELHI

Days before his conviction on Aug. 25th for rape, Indian spiritual guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh launched a month of lavish birthday celebrations, waiting on a stage at his cult’s vast compound to be greeted by politicians donating tens of thousands of dollars to his organization.

Singh, whose conviction for raping two women sparked riots by his followers that killed 38 people, exemplifies the power — and controversy — of a band of so-called “godmen” whose stature is growing in modern-day India.

A movie star, singer and cult leader with a penchant for all things bling, Singh commands the support of large numbers of mostly poorer people in northern India.

Spiritual gurus are believed to possess unique healing powers, and are popular among those whose economic insecurities are outpacing the state’s ability to deliver. As India becomes wealthier and increasing numbers of people feel left behind, they turn to gurus for spiritual and material sustenance.

“Baba blessings have changed my life. I used to drink daily, fight with my wife and spend a lot of money on health,” said a local farmer and follower of Singh. He declined to be named as he feared police action after the guru was handed two 10-year jail sentences on Monday of last week.

“My family says now I am a changed man and there is a peace in our lives,” the farmer said, adding he would continue to follow Singh and his Dera Sacha Sauda group from its base in Sirsa, 240km from New Delhi in the state of Haryana.

At his sprawling 300-odd hectare compound, Singh offers free medical treatment and schooling, showcases his latest films and churns out organic food products under his MSG, or “Messenger of God,” branding.

GURU MANIA

National cricket heroes come to pay their respects, journalists wait for him to emerge from his underground living quarters whilst his sermons attract tens of thousands.

“Poorer people want an escape route and the deras [guru] are considered an escape route. They give people solace, hope,” said Professor Sukhdev Singh Sohal at Guru Nanak Dev University.

He estimates that close to 2.5 million people follow gurus, or deras, in the states of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

Gurus have long existed in India, where the majority religion, Hinduism, lacks formal organized structures that would limit the emergence of self-ordained men claiming to embody god.

They are also popular in areas populated by Sikhs, including in Punjab and Haryana where Singh’s devotees largely live.

Many gurus also play a positive role in the lives of their followers: delivering charity to the needy, and providing ostracized lower-castes with the hope that they need not be trapped by rigid caste hierarchies.

The new generation of guru is, however, less the wandering ascetic, and more a powerful, flamboyant personality, often rich, and with the means to summon supporters on to the streets.

Some of Singh’s followers said they were ready to die for him. He faces separate allegations that he encouraged up to 400 of his followers to undergo castration, a charge he denies, but which critics say demonstrates his ability to brainwash.

Other gurus, while less controversial, are hugely influential.

Baba Ramdev, a friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, runs the Patanjali consumer goods brand that has boomed in recent years. Another, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is popular among wealthier members of society and has a large following in North America.