Four-legged YouTube stars

AFP, WASHINGTON

First, Bao Bao and Bei Bei the pandas made a splash at the National Zoo in Washington. Then, April the Giraffe wowed fans at a game park in New York. Now, meet Fiona the baby hippo, the pride and joy of Cincinnati.

Across the US, zoos and animal parks are looking for the next Internet sensation — a strategy that tugs at the country’s heartstrings and generates tons of clicks, but one that can also backfire.

Fiona was born prematurely in January, weighing just 13kgs.

But from tomorrow, she will be the star of her own series, “The Fiona Show,” on Facebook’s Watch, the social network’s new platform for original video content.

For the premiere, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, which already has been sharing every little detail of Fiona’s life on social media, has pledged to unveil a never-before-seen video of the hippo’s birth.

The US has fallen in love with the adorable but somewhat clumsy mammal, whose first steps have felt in some ways like a soap opera, with a regular rhythm of ups and downs. She has her own hashtag: #TeamFiona.

In one video released by the zoo, fans can see Fiona being bottle-fed by a caretaker shortly after birth, nestled into the woman’s chest.

Then, with the world watching, Fiona found her taste for playtime, diving into the pool to reconcile with her mama, who had initially rejected her at birth.

At seven months, she now weighs a more standard 200kg.

“We didn’t plan on her becoming a celebrity. It just happened,” Cincinnati Zoo communications director Michelle Curley said.

“We were transparent and communicated her health challenges from the day she was born. People started to root for her and fell in love with the little hippo.”

ZOO ATTENDANCE UP

The idea of turning Fiona into a reality star was not really the zoo’s idea, Curley said.

“Facebook approached us about doing a show about Fiona on their new Watch platform,” said Curley, admitting that she herself is “crazy” about the hippo.

Curley admits that the “Fiona factor” has boosted the zoo’s bottom line.

“Attendance has been great this summer, and some of that can be attributed to the Fiona factor. We have not, however, spent one dollar on ads inviting people to come see Fiona,” she noted.

For Ivy Collier, a board member for the non-profit Animals and Society Institute, turning zoo animals into stars is an “economical” marketing tool.

In recent years in the US, zoo births — from pandas to eagles — have been followed by hundreds of thousands of people online, thanks to live Web cams focused on the animal enclosures.

Collier said she hopes that zoo watching and education will “translate into a deeper interest of animal protection and welfare.”

“It’s awfully hard to learn about cute, fuzzy polar bear cubs and then watch them be abused,” she said.

But for Lisa Moore, a sociologist and professor at the State University of New York, such a strategy is “greenwashing” — pretending that it’s pro-environmental and pro-animal when it’s really about money.

“It’s completely artificial. And that’s the paradox: it’s supposed to get us closer to animals but it actually disconnects us. And eventually we won’t have to leave home anymore and will just watch Web cams,” Moore said.

TROUBLING OR ENTERTAINING?

According to Moore, such a strategy could have repercussions down the line.

“Soon, we will put cameras on animals,” she said.