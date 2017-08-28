Girls suffer under pressure of online ‘perfection’

By Sarah Marsh / The Guardian

The quest to create the image of a “perfect” life on social media is affecting the wellbeing of one in three girls, according to a survey.

A poll of more than 1,000 young people by the UK charity Girlguiding found that 35 percent of girls aged 11 to 21 said their biggest worry online was comparing themselves and their lives with others.

Parents failed to recognize this as a problem, the survey suggested.

Only 12 percent of girls said their parents were concerned about the pressure of making such comparisons online.

Other top concerns for girls included grooming, how photographs they took could be altered or used out of context online and threats from strangers. A third also worried about how they looked in photos.

Ruth Marvel, deputy chief executive of Girlguiding, said girls had spoken of the “increasing pressure to live the ‘perfect’ life online and the negative impact this is having on their wellbeing. We need to listen and take girls’ voices seriously to protect their happiness, wellbeing and opportunities in life, both online and offline.”

The Labor MP Jess Phillips said the results were “worrying” and that “perfection is nothing more than a marketing tool.”

Fellow Labor MP Karen Buck said: “There is much that is positive about modern communications technology and social media, and it’s not likely that this tide is going to be turned back any time soon.

“However, there is also evidence, which this report adds to, that social media can fuel anxiety and depression, as people are drawn to constant comparisons with often idealized versions of the lives, and bodies, of others.

PRESSURE

“Though boys are certainly not immune, the pressure on girls to look a certain way is particularly intense,” Buck added. “We should be building a culture of resilience in young people, encouraging open discussion and helping young people challenge the distorting effects of social media.”

Of the 11 to 21-year-olds polled, 36 percent said their biggest worry online was grooming, defined as when someone lies about their age or who they are to get closer to a child. They also expressed concern about threats from strangers.

The Girls’ Attitudes Survey found that fewer than half (47 percent) of those questioned felt their parents understood the pressures they faced online. The majority said they believed their parents were most worried about the threat of online grooming (59 percent).

Rhiannon Lambert, a Harley Street nutritionist, said that in the past year twice the usual number of children and young teenagers had come to her saying they felt inadequate after comparing themselves to others online.

“They are thinking they are not healthy enough, or asking why they are not getting strong enough or not putting on weight,” Lambert said.

“It’s becoming the norm to aspire to be a figure on social media now — people [are] growing up to want to be influencers and that is now a job role ... I am not sure if parents are fully aware of the pressure people face and it must be difficult to understand waking up every day and scrolling through a feed of images.”

Louise Theodosiou, from the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: “The ready availability of Internet-connected devices means that for most children and young people, communicating online is a standard part of life. That’s why it’s so important to address both the positive and the negative effects of the Internet.