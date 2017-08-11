Art exhibition listings

By Jason Chung Tang Yen / Contributing reporter

A year and a half removed from his previous showcase, Chao Yu-hsiu (趙宇脩) presents Chao Yu-Hsiu Solo Exhibition at the newly opened Link Lion exhibition space. Known for his intricate brushstrokes, Chao will display some of his literati-style, ink-on-paper paintings that incorporate traditional calligraphy.

■ Link Lion (雄獅星空), 2F, 9 Nanjing W Rd, Taipei City (台北市南京西路9號2樓), tel: (02) 2523-6173. Open Tuesdays to Thursdays from 1pm to 8pm, Fridays from 1pm to 9pm, Saturdays from 10am to 9pm, Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until August 20

Dutch-Filipina artist Martha Atienza will make her debut solo exhibition Martha Atienza in Taiwan at Taipei’s Mind Set Art Center. Growing up in Bantayan Island, Atienza’s childhood memories are marked with an obsession with water, which surrounds both her homes of the Netherlands and Philippines. The two video projections at the show, titled Migration N 50°42’31.08” W 028° 54’57.65” and Migration N 49°57’04.39” W 033°08’05.15” are both over one hour long, featuring wide seascapes under a gloomy sky without a clear narrative.

■ Mind Set Art Center (安卓藝術), 7F, 180, Section 1, Heping East Road, Da’an District, Taipei City (台北市大安區和平東路一段180號7F), tel: (02) 2365-6008. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 6pm

■ Until August 26

Hu Kun-jung’s (胡坤榮) solo show Coordination between Equilibrium and Mobility (平衡的冥動) will feature his works from the past 10 years, mostly in the form of acrylic paintings of geometric color blocks. Influenced by one of Taiwan’s most recognized minimalists Richard Lin (林壽宇), Hu continues the tradition of geometric abstraction in the vein of Marlow Moss, Piet Mondrian, Ben Nicholson and so on. But what makes Hu stand out is it is the irregular angles of the shapes in his compositions as well as his unique color palette.

■ Beyond Gallery (非畫廊), 4-1 Sec 1 Changan E Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安東路一段4-1號), tel: (02) 2562-0162, Open Mondays to Saturdays from 11am to 6pm

■ Until August 19

Chinese artist Sun Yuan (孫源) will show his works along with three other Shanghai-based ink painters at the group exhibition Cortex & Skin (皮層). Sun incorporates a number of techniques in his work, including rubbing and ink washing. The results are deceptive, appearing to be abstract at first glance. Sun’s almost doodle-like, elaborately-layered paintings on paper are not direct depictions of reality, but rather translations of his own perceptions.

■ See ART space (看到藝術), 22, Ln 60, Taishun St, Taipei City (台北市泰順街60巷22號), tel: (02) 2368-1010. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 12pm to 7pm, Sundays by appointment

■ Until August 26

Japanese artist Komiya Yukina is one of two artists showing at + Project #4. Combining ceramics with mixed media, she creates cute sculptural pieces that resemble stuffed dolls. Drawing from kawaii culture, or Japan’s fascination for cuteness, Komiya’s work can bring out the viewer’s inner child — especially with The Ice Cream Craving Bear.

■ THZ Gallery Art Space (陶華灼藝廊 美術小館), 82 Jianshanpu Rd, Yingge District, New Taipei City (新北市鶯歌區尖山埔路82號), tel: (02) 2677-7131. Wednesdays to Mondays from 11am to 6pm.

■ Until August 20

Hsu Chih-chi (許芝綺) will display her iconic white ceramic sculptures at her exhibition titled Switching to Manual Mode (M模式下的感光). Inspired by the concepts of gravity and pressure, Hsu poetically explores the differences between organic and inorganic forms, resulting in fluid and free-flowing structures.