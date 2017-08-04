Art exhibition listings

By Jason Chung Tang Yen / Contributing reporter

Yang Meng-lun (楊孟倫) and Yeh Chan-yun (葉展昀) will debut their digital photography with limited edition prints at their show, About Time (故事). The two young artists travelled extensively to cities in Vietnam, China, England, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan over the past few years. Visitors should expect strong visuals in the duo’s powerful portraits of locals as well as everyday details from their journeys. Proceeds of the exhibition will benefit Junyi Academy (均一教育平台), which provides free virtual supplemntal education for Taiwanese students.

■ Caves Art Center (敦煌藝術中心), 91, Fujin St, Taipei City (台北市富錦街91號), tel: (02) 2718-2091. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 7pm, Sundays from 1pm to 7pm, Mondays by appointment.

■ Opens tomorrow. Until Aug. 13

Paris-based Leo Wang (王建文) will present a new series of abstract oil paintings at Liang Gallery in a solo exhibition titled The Stargazers (觀星者). Wang uses various techniques and fine brushstrokes to create fragments from the intersection of reality and non-reality. His compositions consist of hazy, colorful blocks that create reflections and distortions, posing both literal and philosophical questions on perspective and existence.

■ Liang Gallery (尊彩藝術中心), 366, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路366號), tel: (02) 2797-1100. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6pm.

■ Opens tomorrow. Until Aug. 27

Blurring the boundaries of art and fashion, Chen Hsiao-hsi (陳曉熙) will present quirky mixed media installations at her solo show Nature (天生性格) at Nunu Fine Art. One example is an untitled sculptural piece resembling a shoe with feathers that as a whole looks like a plant, hinting at design imitating life.

■ Nunu Fine Art (路由藝術), 5, Ln 67, Jinshan S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市金山南路1段67巷5號), tel: (02) 3322-6207. Open Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 7pm.

■ Opens Sunday. Until Aug. 27

American artist Laddie John Dill’s intricate installations will be shown at his exhibition, Contained Radience (載光體), at White Stone Gallery. A prominent member of the Light and Space movement that originated in California, Dill employs materials such as sand, glass and light to create a microcosm of landscape art within the gallery’s interior space. Continuing the tradition of using lights in installations by masters like Dan Flavin and Christian Herdeg, Dill has created an impressive body of work that explores the effects of lights on human perception.

■ White Stone Gallery (白石畫廊), 1 Jihu Rd, Taipei City (台北市基湖路1號), tel: (02) 8751-1185. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 7pm.

■ Opens tomorrow. Until Aug. 27

Along with five other members of the artist alliance, Ouroboros Organic Organisms of O (?機體), Chen Yi-yun (陳逸云) will participate in the group show Atypical Human (非典人類) at Taipei’s Yiri Arts. The exhibit is a well-curated project that explores the past, present and future of human beings. Chen’s conceptual works take form in digital printouts of fictional designs for the elderly — from a music hall to a bar, garden, shop, playground and bedroom. These compositions seem practical, but are actually sarcastic.

■ Yiri Arts (伊日藝術), 4-1, 5, Ln 768, Bade Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市八德路四段768巷5號4樓之1), tel: (02) 2786-3866. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 7pm.

■ Opens today. Until Sept. 3

Belgian architect and artist Stijn Ank’s exhibition Unvoid (在空之間) will showcase his site-specific abstract fresco paintings and 3D works. Using plaster, concrete and other materials, Ank also makes abstract, pillar-like structures on site.