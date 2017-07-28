Art exhibition listings

By Jason Chung Tang Yen / Contributing reporter

Photographer Isa Ho (何孟娟) will be showcasing two ongoing series in a solo exhibition titled Not The Chelsea Hotel (黑天鵝效應). Ho has been working on “Westbeth” for the past four years, where she has carefully documented the daily lives of elderly artists at Westbeth Artist Housing in New York City. In her more recent series titled “My Peony Pavilion,” Ho fuses traditional kunqu opera imagery with that of Korean pop music. This re-appropriation of cultures explores issues such as the cultural gap between generations and female identity.

■ Double Square Gallery (?方藝廊), 28 Lane 770, Beian Road, Taipei City (台北市北安路770巷28號), tel: (02) 8501-2138. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10:30am to 6:30pm.

■ Opens tomorrow. Until September 16

Lee Chin-ming’s (李錦明) bright acrylic paintings depict stories of dark humor, a style he calls “abject expressionism.” The title of his solo show SO IT GOES is a oft-repeated phrase from Kurt Vonnegut’s morbidly comical novel Slaughterhouse-Five. By referencing Vonnegut, Lee wishes to convey the power of humor under any circumstances while questioning whether people have the ability to decide their own fate.

■ Galerie Grand Siecle (新苑藝術), 17, Alley 51, Ln 12, Bade Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市八德路三段12巷51弄17號), tel: (02) 2578-5630. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 6pm

■ Until August 5

Liu Yao-Chung (劉耀中) is known for his carefully planned and thought out works that are visually and conceptually succinct but powerful. Overlook Hotel by the Sea (海邊的全景飯店) features new pieces made after his residency in Perth, Australia last summer at a secluded location surrounded by mountains. Since the residency was located in a former mental institution, Liu looked for inspiration in the Stephen King novel, The Shining, while letting his mind wander in the jellyfish filled sea. The result of this contrasting mindset is a series of works, installations, ink on paper drawings and acrylic paintings.

■ Barry Room, Taipei Artist Village (台北國際藝術村百里廳), 7 Beiping E Rd, Taipei City (台北市北平東路7號), tel: (02) 3393-7377. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 9pm

■ Until August 13

Liao Chi-yu (廖祈羽) will display new video and installation pieces at River still, River goes (河不停流). Liao’s use of boats in her video work River symbolizes a voyage through one’s memories. Her work also touches on people’s habits while traveling, and evokes nostalgia with its old fashioned photo backdrops.

■ VT Art Salon (非常廟藝文空間), B1, 17, Ln 56, Sec 3, Xinsheng N Rd, Taipei City (台北市新生北路三段56巷17號B1), tel: (02) 2597-2525. Open Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:30am to 7pm, and Saturdays from 1:30pm to 9pm

■ Until August 12

Chinese artist Chen Qiaoxi (陳俏汐) uses a wide selection of media in her exhibition Penumbra (灰度), such as bronze sculptures, photography, prints on vinyl, and acrylic on paper. Her research explores how meaning and language changes according to the medium.

■ Galerie Ovo (十方藝術空間), 51 Dehui St, Taipei City (台北市德惠街51號), tel: (02) 2591-5296. Open Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 1pm to 7pm

■ Until August 5

Lin Yi-chi’s (林羿綺) illusions, dreams, and memories are the main subject of her video and installation pieces in Dream of Amber (琥珀之夢). in a seance or cult-like setting, Lin explores subjects like love, violence, desire, death, innocence, loss, and existence as if they were ghosts from her past.