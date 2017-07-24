Spirit travels through an ancient land

By John Tkacik

During my forty-odd years of Chinese studies, I often found little things that would capture my imagination. Looking back, these little obsessions have been central to my love of the Chinese language. Once upon a time, I came across a scrap of remembrance in a dusty paperback of stray jottings by the Song Dynasty poet-statesman Su Dongpo (蘇東坡1037-1102). Among some vignettes in archaic Chinese syntax, Su mentions clerk Wang Peng (王彭):

“Wang was fond of recalling that ‘when the children in the lane began to act up, and their families were thoroughly fed up, the routine was to give them copper cash, then order them off to sit and listen to ancient tales, particularly recitations of the Three Kingdoms epic. When they learned of Liu Bei’s defeats, there were crestfallen faces and copious tears, and when they heard of Cao Cao’s defeats, there ensued delighted squeals of happiness. Thus was born a strong sense of heroes and villains, a sense that hasn’t let up for a hundred generations.’ Peng (the son of Kai), a recorder for the militia, was well-versed in stories and literature, I think of him often now that he is gone, I wrote his eulogy. His formal name was ‘Long in Years.’”

That poignant entry was written a thousand years ago. Parents in China then are not so different from parents today, and in old age, people still pine for friends of their youth and their shared experiences. Su, popularly known as “Hermit of the East Slope,” conjured his own childhood in a remote Sichuan river port, his delight at the raconteur’s knee, his cheers with the other children at the triumphs of the virtuous and cunning allies of Duke Zhou, and his trembling at the very mention of the evil and arrogant general Cao Cao.

‘THREE KINGDOMS’

Indeed, love for the Three Kingdoms saga and its “strong sense of heroes and villains” has not let up even in hundreds of generations since Master Su’s time.

Tang Hung (唐鴻), a painter-calligrapher of renown and legendary Chinese language tutor at the US Consulate in Hong Kong in the last century, infected me with his enthusiasm for both Su Dongpo and the Three Kingdoms. My fellow Hong Kong consul and office-mate, Tom Hui (徐光廷), himself an accomplished translator and scholar of Three Kingdoms literature, encouraged me in my obsession for Su Dongpo’s Red Cliff poems. I still treasure the translations Hui wrote me of Su’s poetry and Ming dynasty libretti of Three Kingdoms operas.

Another colleague from Beijing, Stephen Holder, himself a scholar of Yuan dynasty drama, was a much better Chinese speaker than me. Competition with his intellect was hopeless for me, but was sharp incentive to stay conversant in Chinese poetry and classics lest I embarrass myself during Old China Hands’ badinage. I think of them often.

The most memorable episode of the Three Kingdoms epics centered on the Battle of Red Cliff when Duke Zhou took advantage of a rare seasonal upriver breeze on the Yangtze River to launch a fleet of fireships directly into the unsuspecting Cao Cao’s mighty navy destroying the entire invasion in a vast conflagration. Chinese children have for centuries found the legend all the more powerful because it was based on an historical event, the most famous battle of the Three Kingdoms wars.

In 2008, almost exactly 1,800 years after the Red Cliff battle itself, Chinese-American film director John Woo (吳宇森) produced the movie Red Cliff (赤壁), which grossed US$250 million worldwide and was reportedly the most successful Chinese language film of all time.