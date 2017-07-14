Art exhibition listings

By Jason Chung Tang Yen / Contributing reporter

Fascinated by human perception and experience, Chang Hua (張驊) explores and discusses reality and the subconscious in his solo show Fluttering Scene (浮動景致). Wandering the boundary between realism and abstraction, Chang’s oil paintings possess a silent narrative that forms its own consciousness.

■ Yiri Arts (伊日藝術), 4-1, 5, Ln 768, Bade Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市八德路四段768巷5號4樓之1), tel: (02) 2786-3866. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 7pm

■ Until July 30

Harmonics (泛音), a joint exhibition by Katsuyoshi Inokuma (?熊克芳) and Tetsuo Mizu (水島哲雄) form a contrast to Yayoi Kusama and Yishitomo Nara’s showcase at the gallery (till July 20). Inokuma, visually conjures the styles of Mark Rothko and Hans Hoffmann in his own twist with organic rectangular shapes and the use of coffee powder in combination with acrylic paint on board. Mizu’s oil paintings feature geometric color blocks, which exhibit a deeper resonance to Inokuma’s more sentimental style.

■ White Stone Gallery (白石畫廊), 1 Jihu Rd, Taipei City (台北市基湖路1號), tel: (02) 8751-1185. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 7pm

■ Until July 30

Wu Yu-pei (吳育霈) will show her new ceramic sculptures at the group show Dust Language (塵世語言). Featuring large and small-scale works, the young artist is known for her precision and detail, which enables her to challenge the limits of the medium. Her Clay and Glaze series resemble ancient artifacts and offers a different take on meaning of ceramics.

■ Elsa Art Gallery (雲清藝術中心), 8F, 33 Dexing W Rd, Taipei City (台北市德行西路33號8樓), tel: (02) 8866-1213. Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 8pm

■ Until July 30

Lu Jyun-han (盧俊翰) applies a pop sensibility to traditional Chinese landscapes in Like Mountains Like You (樂山者樂). Lu’s playful take on Taiwan’s landscapes reminds me of Friedensreich Hundertwasser and Paul Klee. His acrylic on canvas paintings are detailed and imaginative and invite viewers to re-embrace nature.

■ Star Gallery at Meet Art Space (藝星藝術中心 藝聚空間), B1, 4 Alley 17, Ln 170, Sec 4, Zhongxiao E Rd, Taipei City (台北市忠孝東路四段170巷17弄4號B1), tel: (02) 8773-0633. Open daily from 1pm to 9pm

■ Until July 23

Liu Tsung-jung (劉宗榮) is known for his hyper-realistic oil paintings. At his new exhibition, The Mirror of Love (如鏡), Liu’s use of strong motifs from art history combined with his self portraits results in a seemingly romanticized martyr complex that forces the viewer to ponder their relation to the world in terms of politics and social movements.

■ Galerie F&F, 206 Shida Rd, Taipei City (台北市師大路206號), tel: (02) 2368-8158. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 5:30pm

■ Until July 29

Faces of Light marks British artist Jessica Rayner’s debut in Taiwan. Known for catching lights in various forms — photography, drawing and installation — her passion for finding the link between perception and meaning results in visually mesmerizing work. Her ongoing project of whether or not a work of art can relay the artist’s intention is as intriguing as the works on display.

■ Bluerider Art (藍騎士藝術空間), 9F, 25-1, Renai Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市仁愛路四段25-1號9樓), tel: (02) 2752-2238. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9am to 6pm

■ Until Aug. 15

Chen Ko-wei’s (陳科偉) warm color oil paintings of gorgeous female nudes are currently on display in the show Gorgeous Illusion (瑰麗的虛幻). Chen’s portraits of almost bionic women are a result of his interest in the cross section of humanity in virtual spaces. His interpretation of perfect bodies and his philosophy of beauty raise questions about the future direction of our species.