LAB Space’s summer whodunnit

By Jerome Keating / Contributing reporter

Was the murder accidental, premeditated or inevitable? This is the central conceit examined by The Blonde, the Brunette and the Vengeful Redhead, Butterfly Effect Theater’s latest production. The performance, which has a two-week run, begins on Friday at Taipei’s The LAB Space.

Who deserves your sympathy? Who has reason to deceive you? The adulterous husband will deny everything, of course, and the meddlesome neighbor — well we all know that type.

ONE ACTOR, SEVEN CHARACTERS

Each of the production’s seven characters, all played by Kim Chen (程鈺婷) of Taipei National University of the Arts, form a Rashomon-type narrative that is an often contradictory piece of the puzzle.

WHO CAN YOU TRUST?

Some consider the play, by Australian playwright Robert Hewett, the fall of a modern housewife. Others see it more as karma. Subtle or not, the show examines a range of emotions such as jealousy, betrayal and redemption. And when you mix the character types of a blonde, brunette and vengeful redhead into the mix, you never know what will happen or whose story you can believe.