Art exhibition listings

By Jason Chung Tang Yen / Contributing reporter

Shi Jin-hua (石晉華) will show a range of works in different mediums in Two Trees and a Mountain (兩樹一山), one of three exhibitions that are currently on view at Tina Keng Gallery. Shi’s pencil on paper drawings depict daily scenes, and the show also includes his earlier video and installation works.

Su Yu-hsien’s (蘇育賢) exhibition Plaster Gong (石膏鑼) will explore the fragility and possibilities of a plaster gong, modeled after a prop described in a 1965 issue of Theater magazine, as a means of questioning Taiwan’s art scene. The artist also researched the possibilities of different sounds that gongs can create.

Yuan Hui-li’s (袁慧莉) seemingly traditional ink paintings are actually works combining novel techniques such as ash and collage. Her solo show Moist and Burnt: As Ink Breathes (墨的兩種呼吸方式) presents a refreshing look on how classicism continues to influence the new. Inspired by climate change and minimalism, Yuan’s strong concepts and visuals serve as a message to the public that is both inspiring and scenic.

■ Tina Keng Gallery (耿畫廊) and TKG+ Projects, 15, Ln 548, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路548巷15號B1), tel: (02) 2659-0798. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 7pm

■ Opening receptions tomorrow Saturday from 4:30pm

All exhibitions until Sept. 10

Embers of Truth (真實的餘燼) brings together nine artists exhibiting across two galleries in a dialogue about the overload of information. The project aims to examine the meaning of truth in an era when we are surrounded by false information that is spread across social media and news outlets. The concept draws a parallel between the act of forgetting unnecessary information to the act of burning — the ashes that remain being what’s considered true.

■ Dynasty Gallery Space B (朝代畫廊B館), 43, Leli Rd, Taipei City (台北市樂利路43號), tel: (02) 2377-0838. Open Mondays to Saturdays from 11am to 7pm

■ Opening reception is tomorrow from 3pm. Until Aug. 13

As the second part of Embers of Truth (真實的餘燼), Cloud Gallery will display Chu Shu-chi’s (朱書麒) iconic oil on canvas chameleons and flower-like butterflies. His hyper-realistic works also question what is real and what is fabricated.

■ Cloud Gallery (青雲畫廊), 469, 471, Ming Shui Rd, Taipei City (台北市明水路469、471號), tel: (02) 2533-2839. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6:30pm

■ Opening reception is Sunday at 3pm. Until Aug. 13

Dai Wan-jen’s (戴宛蓁) oil paintings express of a rare control of light, lines and contour. Her exhibition Regeneration (裸身) presents new paintings that lie somewhere between realism and semi-abstraction. Her use of construction and destruction on the surface with oil paint and spray paint manage to form a tension of opposing forces.

■ Fish Art Center (秋刀魚藝術中心), 137 Jihu Rd, Taipei City (台北市基湖路137號), tel: (02) 2532-3800. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 7pm

■ Opening reception tomorrow at 3:30pm. Until Aug. 6

A Joint Exhibition of Chinese Fans by six Artists from both sides of the straits (清影搖風) will include the latest painted fans by Wu Shi-wei (吳士偉). Wu is known for his clear and elegant style in traditional ink painting on paper and silk. His poetic verse both in calligraphy and painting serves as a cultural emblem in a contemporary setting.

■ Taipei Brick House (華山紅館), 1 Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路1段1號), tel: (02) 2322-2428. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm