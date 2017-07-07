Off the Beaten Track: River tracing for dummies

By Richard Saunders / Contributing reporter

Taipei’s stiflingly hot summers aren’t generally considered one of the great bonuses of living here, but for active types they provide a perfect excuse to get out into the wilds surrounding the capital and cool off in the many rivers and mountain streams nearby. And those who aren’t content to just go for a paddle are also in luck. Taiwan is arguably one of the world’s premier destinations for river tracing (better known in the West as canyoning), which isn’t surprising, since many fantastic river tracing streams can already be found within easy reach of the city by public transport

There are literally hundreds of streams suitable for a river-tracing trip in Taiwan, but the nation’s incredibly mountainous terrain and the remoteness of much of its interior means that many river tracing trips are either multiday camping expeditions, or have serious obstacles (such as waterfalls) that makes them strictly for the experienced and well equipped.

RIVER TRACING NATION

Indeed, Malishan Canyon (馬里桑溪) in Pingtung County was the setting last year for the world’s longest canyoning expedition to date, an epic eight-day descent by an international group of eight professional canyoneers. Footage from their amazing achievement has even been made into a documentary which can be viewed online.

The majority of river traces in Taiwan’s mountains require at the very least a little experience. However, several beautiful river traces within easy reach of Taipei city are suitable for beginners. Unfortunately for budding tracers (but fortunately for retaining the fragile environmental balance), all streams within Yangmingshan National Park (including several excellent easier river traces) have now been declared off-limits to river tracers. However, several other classic easy river traces close to Taipei remain open, and there’s simply no better way for active sorts to spend a boiling hot summer day.

IF YOU GO GETTING THERE Simply take bus 849 from outside Xindian MRT station to Wulai and get off at the tiny settlement of Chenggong (成功). Beside the tiny village corner shop, turn right down a side road. Cross the river by a red bridge, follow the road through another tiny settlement, and just after it turn left up steps just before crossing the Jiajiuliao Stream. A trail follows the wide bed of the stream for about five minutes. As it turns left and starts climbing, continue straight on, to get into the river just above a weir, half buried in stones swept down by Typhoon Soudelor.



The best-known river tracing spot close to the metropolis is probably the stunning Jiajiuliao Stream (加九寮溪), close to the hot spring resort of Wulai (烏來) and just a short bus ride south of Taipei city.

Catastrophic floods triggered by Typhoon Soudelor on Aug. 9th, 2015 caused immense damage to the Wulai area, and triggered many landslides on the steep sides of the gorge through which the stream flows, covering its many beautiful rock pools and lovely small waterfalls and cascades in a thick layer of silt and stones. In that wild couple of days, the once enchanting gorge became a scene of desolation.

Less than two years later, however, nature has begun to soften some of the harsher scars, and other (less damaging) typhoon floods have charged through and swept away some of the rubble. Tracers who knew and loved the original Jiajiuliao Stream will be amazed at how it’s changed, but although very different, and not as quite as enchantingly beautiful as it was pre-2015, the new Jiajiuliao is unlikely to disappoint the first-timer.

It’s about a 40-minute walk from the bus stop on the Wulai road to the start of the river trace. Simply step into the river, get accustomed to the chill water and start walking upstream. So much shingle and rock have been deposited on each bank by Soudelor that even after heavy rain it’s easy to avoid the deep pools and small cascades on the way.

After about two hours (less if you don’t stop for a paddle and splash, but where’s the fun in that?) the river widens into a deep and large natural swimming hole, fed by a curious narrow groove cut into the rock through which the river, constricted into a narrow channel, rages. This superb natural swimming pool has been a popular favorite with both locals and foreign outdoors lovers for decades, so visit on a weekday, or in the morning if you come on a weekend.