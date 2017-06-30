Home / Features
Fri, Jun 30, 2017 - Page 14　

Art exhibition listings

By Jason Chung Tang Yen  /  Contributing reporter

Chou Tai-chun, How Much More We Can Bear, 2017.

Photo courtesy of Eslite Gallery

Lee Chen (李真), one of Taiwan’s most sought after artists, will show more than 50 works at Taipei MOCA’s Being: In/Voluntary Drift (『世』一場自願非願的遊浮), a survey of his art from the 1990s to this year. From his iconic bronze sculptures to his latest mixed media installations, viewers will gain a comprehensive understanding of one of Taiwan’s top contemporary sculptors.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39 Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2552-3721. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Opening today at 4pm. Until Aug. 27

At the group exhibition Ensemble (類聚集), the artist group Moving Moving Images (動動像) will show Wuxia movie, a video performance. The work, drawn from found footage from classic martial art movies and serving as a meditation on the genre.

■ VT Art Salon (非常廟藝文空間), B1, 17, Ln 56, Sec 3, Xinsheng N Rd, Taipei City (台北市新生北路三段56巷17號B1), tel: (02) 2597-2525. Open Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:30am to 7pm, and Saturdays from 1:30pm to 9pm

■ Until Monday

An Ode to Thirty (三十) is a group show featuring 12 Taiwanese artists in their 30s or previous works by artists in their 30s, in celebration of Eslite Gallery’s upcoming 30th anniversary. Among these artists, Chou Tai-chun’s (周代焌) fascination with the environment results in brightly colored acrylic paintings on unstretched canvases. There is a fluidity in his works that alludes to the ethics revolving around issues such as environmental degradation and nuclear power.

■ Eslite Gallery (誠品畫廊), 5F, 11 Songgao Rd, Taipei City (台北市松高路11號5樓), tel: (02) 8789-3388. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until July 23

Pang Jiun (龐均) presents a new series of oil paintings in The World Best Scenery (甲天下之美). The 80-year-old painter’s highly recognizable style is a fusion of Eastern poetics with the passion of the Fauves and a hint of Impressionism.

■ Ever Harvest Art Gallery (日升月鴻畫廊), 2F, 107, Renai Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市仁愛路四段107號2樓), tel: (02) 2752-2353. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6:30pm

■ Until July 8

The Once and Future Ink (筆墨夏一夫) is a retrospective in remembrance of Hsia Yi-fu (夏一夫). Hsia’s ink and color paintings on paper are projections of his ideal scenery. His delicate control of multiple layers and spaciality generates a complete and serene sense of presence.

■ Red Gold Fine Art (赤粒藝術), 15, Ln 116, Da-an Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市大安路一段116巷15號), tel: (02) 8772-5887. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until July 16

