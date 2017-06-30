Art exhibition listings

By Jason Chung Tang Yen / Contributing reporter

Lee Chen (李真), one of Taiwan’s most sought after artists, will show more than 50 works at Taipei MOCA’s Being: In/Voluntary Drift (『世』一場自願非願的遊浮), a survey of his art from the 1990s to this year. From his iconic bronze sculptures to his latest mixed media installations, viewers will gain a comprehensive understanding of one of Taiwan’s top contemporary sculptors.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39 Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2552-3721. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Opening today at 4pm. Until Aug. 27

At the group exhibition Ensemble (類聚集), the artist group Moving Moving Images (動動像) will show Wuxia movie, a video performance. The work, drawn from found footage from classic martial art movies and serving as a meditation on the genre.

■ VT Art Salon (非常廟藝文空間), B1, 17, Ln 56, Sec 3, Xinsheng N Rd, Taipei City (台北市新生北路三段56巷17號B1), tel: (02) 2597-2525. Open Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:30am to 7pm, and Saturdays from 1:30pm to 9pm

■ Until Monday

An Ode to Thirty (三十) is a group show featuring 12 Taiwanese artists in their 30s or previous works by artists in their 30s, in celebration of Eslite Gallery’s upcoming 30th anniversary. Among these artists, Chou Tai-chun’s (周代焌) fascination with the environment results in brightly colored acrylic paintings on unstretched canvases. There is a fluidity in his works that alludes to the ethics revolving around issues such as environmental degradation and nuclear power.

■ Eslite Gallery (誠品畫廊), 5F, 11 Songgao Rd, Taipei City (台北市松高路11號5樓), tel: (02) 8789-3388. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until July 23

Pang Jiun (龐均) presents a new series of oil paintings in The World Best Scenery (甲天下之美). The 80-year-old painter’s highly recognizable style is a fusion of Eastern poetics with the passion of the Fauves and a hint of Impressionism.

■ Ever Harvest Art Gallery (日升月鴻畫廊), 2F, 107, Renai Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市仁愛路四段107號2樓), tel: (02) 2752-2353. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6:30pm

■ Until July 8

The Once and Future Ink (筆墨夏一夫) is a retrospective in remembrance of Hsia Yi-fu (夏一夫). Hsia’s ink and color paintings on paper are projections of his ideal scenery. His delicate control of multiple layers and spaciality generates a complete and serene sense of presence.

■ Red Gold Fine Art (赤粒藝術), 15, Ln 116, Da-an Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市大安路一段116巷15號), tel: (02) 8772-5887. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until July 16