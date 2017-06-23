Off the beaten track: The Stone Candle

By Richard Saunders / Contributing reporter

New Taipei City’s Pingxi District (平溪) is synonymous with sky lanterns, so it’s only too easy to forget there’s actually a great deal more to do in the area, especially if you’re a walker.

The three Pingxi Crags — Filial Son (孝子山), Loving Mother (慈母峰) and Mount Putuo (普陀山) — have also become very popular in recent years, as people discover this amazing adult adventure playground of rocky pinnacles and whaleback rocks, and head out there to see if they are, indeed, real. For the reasonably fit hiker, however, the Pingxi Crags are just one of a whole range of excellent routes of varying difficulty in the mountains around Pingxi village, and a rather more environmentally friendly way to spend your day than releasing a sky lantern.

Standing in the center of Pingxi village and looking around, it’s already pretty clear that the local landscape is rugged, rocky and densely wooded, and at first glance it might seem that much of the area is inaccessible to the average hiker. And indeed it is, which is why sky lanterns, when they finally float back to earth, usually stay there, often for years, as the wire frames slowly rust away.

However, some surprisingly wild-looking places can be reached relatively easily from the village. The Stone Bamboo Shoot (石筍尖) is the toothy-looking chunk of rock that sticks conspicuously out of the ridge to the north of the village. At first it appears to be a very steep and possibly technical climb, but following “improvements” made to the trail over a decade ago, two formally rather tricky spots are now much easier to pass, and it’s a relatively simple hike to the top from Pingxi. The views from up there are extraordinary.

IF YOU GO: The trailhead is on the edge of Pingxi village, which is easily reached by taking bus 795 from Muzha MRT station, and getting off at Pingxi Lower High School stop. The village can also be reached by taking the Pingxi Branch Railway Line, but it’s extremely popular, especially on weekends.



INVISIBLE SUMMITS

Some of the area’s finest summits, however, are invisible from the road, and take a bit more searching. I hope to highlight a few of the best hikes in the area in future Off the Beaten Track installments. First though, I’d like to introduce the short but mildly adventurous hike to one of the least-known yet most distinctive natural landmarks within easy reach of the village: the Stone Candle (石燭尖).

It’s true that the Pingxi area may lack the huge, wide-open spaces of Yangmingshan National Park, or the dramatic mini-mountains of the area around Jinguashi (金瓜石) on the northeast coast, but with so many fun, exciting hikes like this one, few places in northern Taiwan can hold a candle (so to speak) to this little corner of New Taipei City.

The wonderful needle of rock known as the Stone Candle is the pointiest of the many arresting peaks of rock (or “pitons” as the Chinese is oddly translated on maps) that jut out of these forest-covered hills. Although little known, it’s not too far from the road. However, distance in Taiwan is often little help in determining how difficult or how long a hike will be. A signpost at the trailhead suggests the Stone Candle is just 30 minutes away, but for the average mortal, this timing (like several others in the area) is inaccurate. Several fairly steep climbs and a narrow, rocky ledge or two make getting to the Stone Candle a fun but surprisingly rough short adventure, so allow about an hour each way.

The trail starts opposite Pingxi Lower High School, just west of the village center. Climb the steps that scale the bank beside the road, and at the top ignore a second set of steps, instead bearing right along a dirt trail through a wooded gorge, above a stream. The gorge soon opens out, and the trail wanders past an area of allotments and a house. Re-entering the gorge, the trail crosses the stream at a small concrete dam.